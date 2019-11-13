Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Nov 13, 2019, 16:20 ET

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2019.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $45.4 million and net income of $2,100,452, or $0.50 per shares, compared to sales of $53.9 million and net income of $2,920,639, or $0.66 per share, for fiscal 2018.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled $11.8 million compared to sales of $11.2 in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Net income was $532,918, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $700,699, or $0.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

"The prolonged wet weather during the spring and early summer across North America delayed the purchase of lawn and garden products," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "The poor weather, combined with the increase in US tariffs on many of our Chinese manufactured metal products, were primarily responsible for the decline in our 2019 sales and earnings. However, we were notified in September 2019 that many of our Chinese manufactured products will be exempted from tariffs going forward. This reclassification should help the Company's products to remain competitive in the marketplace."

As of August 31, 2019, the Company's cash position was $9.65 million, and currently there is no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased for cancellation a total of 345,671 common shares at a cost of $3,061,441, which represents an average price of $8.86 per share. The Board may consider utilizing a portion of the Company's cash position to repurchase additional shares in the future.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

AS OF AUGUST 31


2019

2018






ASSETS










Current assets




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,652,310

$

6,097,463

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2018 - $Nil)

2,835,952

4,152,492

  Inventory, net of allowance of $119,357 (August 31, 2018 - $75,336)

6,377,805

9,803,197

  Note receivable

1,197

4,000

  Prepaid expenses

393,539

347,251

  Prepaid income taxes

223,420

114,310






  Total current assets

19,484,223

20,518,713






Property, plant and equipment, net

2,727,406

3,105,260






Intangible assets, net

3,048

3,590






Total assets

$

22,214,677

$

23,627,563






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities










  Accounts payable

$

410,027

$

377,092

  Accrued liabilities

1,312,580

1,795,207






  Total current liabilities

1,722,607

2,172,299






Deferred tax liability

61,204

81,853






Total liabilities

1,783,811

2,254,152






Stockholders' equity




  Capital stock




    Authorized




      21,567,564 common shares, without par value




      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value




    Issued




      3,971,282 common shares (August 31, 2018 – 4,314,659)

936,903

1,017,908

  Additional paid-in capital

618,707

600,804

  Retained earnings

18,875,256

19,754,699






  Total stockholders' equity

20,430,866

21,373,411






  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

22,214,677

$

23,627,563

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31


2019

2018






SALES

$

45,446,362

$

53,923,152






COST OF SALES

35,481,931

42,325,338






GROSS PROFIT

9,964,431

11,597,814






OPERATING EXPENSES




Selling, general and administrative


2,127,296

2,103,899

Depreciation and amortization

191,819

274,065

Wages and employee benefits

4,907,766

4,943,431








7,226,881

7,321,395






Income from operations

2,737,550

4,276,419






OTHER ITEMS




       Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment


105,366

(27,022)

Interest and other income

45,228

30,026


150,594

3,004






Income before income taxes

2,888,144

4,279,423






Income taxes




Current

808,341

1,288,275

Deferred (recovery)

(20,649)

70,509






Net income for the year

$

2,100,452

$

2,920,639






Basic earnings per common share

$

0.50

$

0.66






Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.50

$

0.66






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:




Basic

4,233,304

4,430,940

Diluted

4,233,304

4,430,940

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31


2019

2018






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the year

$

2,100,452

$

2,920,639

Items not affecting cash:




Depreciation and amortization

191,819

274,065

(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(105,366)

27,022

Deferred income taxes

(20,649)

70,509






Changes in non-cash working capital items:




Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

1,316,540

(587,437)

Decrease (increase) in note receivable

2,803

(4,000)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

3,425,392

(995,652)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses


(46,288)

248,525

(Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(109,110)

(114,310)

(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(449,692)

(273,021)






Net cash provided by operating activities

6,305,901

1,566,340






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment


324,675

1,000

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(32,732)

(110,528)






Net cash used in investing activities

291,943

(109,528)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of common stock

18,444

-

Redemption of common stock

(3,061,441)

(1,271,599)






Net cash used in financing activities

(3,042,997)

(1,271,599)






Net increase in cash

3,554,847

185,213






Cash, beginning of year

6,097,463

5,912,250






Cash, end of year

$

9,652,310

$

6,097,463

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

