Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2019.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $45.4 million and net income of $2,100,452, or $0.50 per shares, compared to sales of $53.9 million and net income of $2,920,639, or $0.66 per share, for fiscal 2018.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled $11.8 million compared to sales of $11.2 in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Net income was $532,918, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $700,699, or $0.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

"The prolonged wet weather during the spring and early summer across North America delayed the purchase of lawn and garden products," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "The poor weather, combined with the increase in US tariffs on many of our Chinese manufactured metal products, were primarily responsible for the decline in our 2019 sales and earnings. However, we were notified in September 2019 that many of our Chinese manufactured products will be exempted from tariffs going forward. This reclassification should help the Company's products to remain competitive in the marketplace."

As of August 31, 2019, the Company's cash position was $9.65 million, and currently there is no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased for cancellation a total of 345,671 common shares at a cost of $3,061,441, which represents an average price of $8.86 per share. The Board may consider utilizing a portion of the Company's cash position to repurchase additional shares in the future.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) AS OF AUGUST 31



2019

2018











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,652,310

$ 6,097,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2018 - $Nil)

2,835,952



4,152,492 Inventory, net of allowance of $119,357 (August 31, 2018 - $75,336)

6,377,805



9,803,197 Note receivable

1,197



4,000 Prepaid expenses

393,539



347,251 Prepaid income taxes

223,420



114,310











Total current assets

19,484,223



20,518,713











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,727,406



3,105,260











Intangible assets, net

3,048



3,590











Total assets $ 22,214,677

$ 23,627,563











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 410,027

$ 377,092 Accrued liabilities

1,312,580



1,795,207











Total current liabilities

1,722,607



2,172,299











Deferred tax liability

61,204



81,853











Total liabilities

1,783,811



2,254,152











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,971,282 common shares (August 31, 2018 – 4,314,659)

936,903



1,017,908 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



600,804 Retained earnings

18,875,256



19,754,699











Total stockholders' equity

20,430,866



21,373,411











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,214,677

$ 23,627,563

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2019

2018











SALES $ 45,446,362

$ 53,923,152











COST OF SALES

35,481,931



42,325,338











GROSS PROFIT

9,964,431



11,597,814











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative

2,127,296



2,103,899 Depreciation and amortization

191,819



274,065 Wages and employee benefits

4,907,766



4,943,431















7,226,881



7,321,395











Income from operations

2,737,550



4,276,419











OTHER ITEMS









Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

105,366



(27,022) Interest and other income

45,228



30,026



150,594



3,004











Income before income taxes

2,888,144



4,279,423











Income taxes









Current

808,341



1,288,275 Deferred (recovery)

(20,649)



70,509











Net income for the year $ 2,100,452

$ 2,920,639











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.66











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.66











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

4,233,304



4,430,940 Diluted

4,233,304



4,430,940

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2019

2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the year $ 2,100,452

$ 2,920,639 Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization

191,819



274,065 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(105,366)



27,022 Deferred income taxes

(20,649)



70,509











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

1,316,540



(587,437) Decrease (increase) in note receivable

2,803



(4,000) Decrease (increase) in inventory

3,425,392



(995,652) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(46,288)



248,525 (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(109,110)



(114,310) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(449,692)



(273,021)











Net cash provided by operating activities

6,305,901



1,566,340











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

324,675



1,000 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(32,732)



(110,528)











Net cash used in investing activities

291,943



(109,528)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of common stock

18,444



- Redemption of common stock

(3,061,441)



(1,271,599)











Net cash used in financing activities

(3,042,997)



(1,271,599)











Net increase in cash

3,554,847



185,213











Cash, beginning of year

6,097,463



5,912,250











Cash, end of year $ 9,652,310

$ 6,097,463

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

