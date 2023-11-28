Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2023.

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, Jewett-Cameron had sales of $54.3 million and a net loss of ($20,626), or ($0.01) per share, compared to sales of $62.9 million and net income of $1,164,123, or $0.33 per share, for fiscal 2022.

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $14,6 million compared to sales of $15.0 million in Q4 2022. Net income in the current fourth quarter was $290,221, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($208,666), or ($0.06) per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

"Our results were hurt by the extended winter weather across the US which delayed, and then reduced, purchases of our outdoor lines" said CEO Chad Summers. "Inflationary pressures also negatively affected results as consumers reduced their discretionary spending, particularly on home improvement and pet products. During the year, we improved our operations and favorably adjusted key supply and logistic agreements. We are continuing the launch of our new MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products as a less seasonal product line while firmly focusing on our strengths and core product lines."

The Company has successfully ended cleaning operations at its Jewett-Cameron Seed segment effective August 31, 2023. Full closure of the facility is expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2023.

As of August 31, 2023, the Company's cash position was approximately $84 thousand and had borrowed $1.26 million against its $10 million line of credit. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the Company repaid the remaining balance borrowed against the line of credit.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) AS OF AUGUST 31



2023

2022











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,696

$ 484,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)

5,634,924



7,191,646 Inventory, net of allowance of $497,884 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)

18,339,048



20,632,313 Prepaid expenses

630,788



1,112,575 Prepaid income taxes

-



208,963











Total current assets

24,688,456



29,629,960











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,655,427



4,828,420











Intangible assets, net

134,845



33,358











Deferred tax assets

319,875



24,998











Total assets $ 29,798,603

$ 34,516,736











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 2,181,194

$ 1,566,047 Bank indebtedness

1,259,259



7,000,000 Income taxes payable

147,629



- Accrued liabilities

2,113,194



1,856,039











Total liabilities

5,701,276



10,422,086











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 – 3,495,342)

825,468



824,629 Additional paid-in capital

765,055



742,591 Retained earnings

22,506,804



22,527,430











Total stockholders' equity

24,097,327



24,094,650











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,798,603

$ 34,516,736





















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2023

2022





















SALES $ 54,289,303

$ 62,901,831











COST OF SALES

42,042,178



49,108,772











GROSS PROFIT

12,247,125



13,793,059











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative

3,973,055



4,008,166 Depreciation and amortization (notes 4, 5)

397,922



319,617 Wages and employee benefits

7,445,464



7,495,723















11,816,441



11,823,506











Income from operations

430,684



1,969,553











OTHER ITEMS









Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

70,250



4,526 Other income (loss) (note 14)

-



(230,034) Interest expense

(458,463)



(163,045)



(388,213)



(388,553)











Income before income taxes

42,471



1,581,000











Income taxes (note 6)









Current

(63,097)



(558,820) Deferred recovery

-



141,943











Net (loss) income for the year $ (20,626)

$ 1,164,123











Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.01)

$ 0.33











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.01)

$ 0.33











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,498,236



3,493,807 Diluted

3,498,236



3,493,807

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) YEARS ENDED AUGUST 31



2023

2022























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income for the year $ (20,626)

$ 1,164,123 Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation and amortization

397,922



319,617 Stock-based compensation expense

23,303



56,838 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(70,250)



(4,526) Deferred income taxes

(294,877)



(141,943)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

1,556,722



(105,143) Decrease (increase) in inventory

2,293,265



(6,240,948) Decrease in prepaid expenses

481,787



1,193,245 Decrease in prepaid income taxes

208,963



43,995 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

872,302



274,321 Increase in income taxes payable

147,629



-











Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used by) operating activities

5,596,140



(3,440,421)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Increase in intangible assets

(102,500)



(3,535) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

70,250



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(223,916)



(1,255,894)











Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(256,166)



(1,259,429)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









(Repayment) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(5,740,741)



4,000,000











Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

(5,740,741)



4,000,000











Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(400,767)



(699,850)











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

484,463



1,184,313











Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 83,696

$ 484,463

Contact: Chad Summers, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

