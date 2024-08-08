Jewett-Cameron Company Welcomes Mike Siuda as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Company (NASDAQ: JCTCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Siuda as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the building products industry, Mike brings a proven track record of successfully growing sales to Jewett-Cameron.

Mike Siuda's familiarity with big box home center retailers and the professionals they supply will serve Jewett Cameron's product mix well. Most recently Mike helped grow Metaltech's scaffolding business with innovative product enhancements, improved packaging and commercialization, and optimizing in-store bay configurations that benefited the target audience and resulted in increased sales volume. Previously he worked with Black & Decker, Rheem tankless water heaters, and FastenMaster where he directly engaged with professional contractors and installers to thoroughly understand their needs and offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution in alignment with channel partners. Additionally, Mike has successfully managed several organizations through the rapid transformation in building materials being purchased online, including executing shifts in distribution by establishing delivery programs that result in products being delivered to the jobsite or to the customer's home in days vs. weeks. These efforts have set his brands and products apart and grown their market share under his leadership.

Jewett Cameron Company is a leading provider of innovative outdoor product solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Mike's expertise in strategic planning and sales management will be invaluable as Jewett-Cameron continues to expand its market presence and enhance our focus on our core business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team. His extensive experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to pursue our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers." says Chad Summers, President and CEO of Jewett-Cameron. "Mike has an outstanding talent for leading sales teams and has consistently developed creative marketing programs that result in long-term, profitable sales in the building materials and home improvement channels. Mike represents a new chapter for Jewett Cameron sales leadership with his extensive knowledge, relationships, and resources to drive sales growth" says Chad Summers.

Mike Siuda expressed his enthusiasm about joining Jewett Cameron, stating, "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. Jewett Cameron has a reputation for great products, reliable and scalable supply partners, and amazing customers. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and innovation, and to contribute to the company's ongoing success."

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company operating out of facilities in North Plains, Oregon, through its subsidiaries. Jewett-Cameron's business includes the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, EuroFence, and Lifetime Steel Post® for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardener™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard™ for greenhouses. Additional information about the company and its products can be found on the company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

