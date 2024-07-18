Jewish Communal Fund Continues a Tradition of Excellence with New Board Appointees

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, is pleased to announce the election of seven new members to its Board of Directors and new appointments to key leadership positions, including Andrea Markezin-Press as the incoming President of JCF and Daniel Blaser, appointed as the Chair of the Executive Committee.

"We are delighted to have such a passionate and experienced group join the JCF board," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "Their expertise across various sectors will be invaluable as we empower charitable giving and strengthen the Jewish community. I have no doubt they'll significantly contribute to our mission and propel JCF to new heights." Rachel continued, "I also want to thank Mike Stern for his years of service as President JCF. His leadership has allowed us to introduce new offerings to our Fundholders to better facilitate their philanthropy."

Distinguished Leaders Join JCF Board

JCF welcomes a diverse and accomplished group of individuals to its Board of Directors:

Daniel Bonner : Executive Director, Paul E. Singer Foundation

Executive Director, Paul E. Singer Foundation Raymond Chalme : CEO and Principal, Broad Street Development

CEO and Principal, Broad Street Development Samara Cohen : Chief Investment Officer of ETF and Index Investments at BlackRock

Chief Investment Officer of ETF and Index Investments at BlackRock Spencer Herbst : Global Strategy and Capability Development Consultant at PwC

Global Strategy and Capability Development Consultant at PwC Ben Hochberg : Partner at Lee Equity

Partner at Lee Equity Gabriel Wasserman : Chief Accounting Officer and Managing Director, V.E.C.S., VICI Properties

Andrea Markezin-Press, the incoming President of JCF, expressed her enthusiasm for her new role: "I am excited to become the next President of JCF at this critical time for the Jewish community. With our dedicated board and staff, we are well-positioned to continue supporting vital charitable causes and making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Andrea Markezin-Press is President of TABLE Management LP and serves on several prominent boards and councils. In addition to serving as the President of the Jewish Communal Fund, she is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council of the Lehigh University College of Business, the Investment Management Group of Hadassah, and the Treasurer of the Pershing Square Foundation. She brings a wealth of experience in finance and philanthropy to her new position at JCF.

Daniel Blaser also commented on his new appointment: "It is a privilege to take on the role of Chair of the Executive Committee at JCF. I am committed to furthering our mission and ensuring that our Fundholders can continue to make a significant difference in the world."

Daniel Blaser is Senior Vice President of Finance and Legal at Extell Development Company, one of the leading real estate developers in New York City. In addition to chairing the Executive Committee of the Jewish Communal Fund, he serves on the boards of UJA-Federation of New York and Moishe House. He is a graduate of the Wexner Heritage Program.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing nearly $3 billion in charitable assets for over 4,800 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible, and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Leigh Wasserman

Jewish Communal Fund

[email protected]

646-843-6882

SOURCE Jewish Communal Fund