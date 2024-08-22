Jewish Communal Fund Donors Grant Record-Breaking $1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, announced today that its Fundholders granted more than $1 billion to over 11,000 charitable organizations in fiscal year 2024. This milestone represents an increase in charitable giving, particularly in response to the October 7th tragedy in Israel.

The dramatic increase in grants to Jewish and Israeli organizations following the October 7th massacre highlights the flexibility and responsiveness of donor advised funds. Fundholders could quickly direct funds to urgent needs such as emergency medical care, mental health services, and rebuilding communities while supporting their longstanding charitable interests.

Key highlights from FY 2024 include:

$148 million to Israeli charities, a 35% increase over the previous year

to Israeli charities, a 35% increase over the previous year $448 million granted to Jewish charities, a 22% increase over the previous year

granted to Jewish charities, a 22% increase over the previous year 89,485 total grants distributed by Fundholders, a 15% increase over the previous year

UJA-Federation of New York remained the top charitable recipient, receiving nearly $50 million through over 1,400 grants, an 87% increased dollar amount and 73% increase in number of grants.

"I am in awe of our Fundholders who not only maintained their support for their favorite causes but also stepped up to help Israel and the Jewish community in a time of crisis," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "This demonstrates the power of donor advised funds as a resource during emergencies, allowing for swift and meaningful giving when it's needed most."

Andrea Markezin-Press, President of JCF, added, "Fiscal year 2024 has been an incredibly impactful year for the Jewish community. I am proud to see how our community has risen to the occasion, increasing their generosity in the face of unprecedented challenges. This response underscores the vital role JCF plays in facilitating meaningful philanthropy."

For over 50 years, JCF has been helping individuals and families simplify their philanthropy and maximize their impact. Since 2013, JCF Fundholders have granted nearly $9.5 billion to more than 33,000 charities, demonstrating the enduring power of strategic, values-driven giving.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing nearly $3 billion in charitable assets for over 4,800 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible, and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn or Instagram.

