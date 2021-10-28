Jewish Communal Fund Sends Out $520 Million in Grants in FY 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest Jewish donor advised fund in the country, distributed $520 million in grants to charities in all sectors during the 2021 fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. JCF Fundholders recommended a record-number of grants—72,000—to thousands of charitable organizations, a 13% increase from 2020. The average grant amount was $7,194.

"We are proud to report that the number of grants JCF sends out on behalf of our fundholders continues to grow exponentially," said Susan F. Dickman, Executive Vice President and CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "As the needs have increased in the wake of the pandemic, so have the grants that JCF is distributing to charities in all sectors."

A leader in the world of Jewish philanthropy, JCF continues to be the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country with more than $2.4 billion in charitable assets under management. In FY 2021, JCF distributed 21 percent of assets, well above the industry average.

While grants were distributed to charities in all sectors, the largest categories of grants by dollar amount were directed to charitable organizations whose missions focused on education, community organizations and human services, and Israel/international.

A donor advised fund at JCF enables Fundholders to organize their charitable giving with ease and tax-efficiency. JCF's educational events and tools—including recent webinars highlighting Jewish impact investments available on JCF's robust investment platform—help Fundholders increase their philanthropic impact.

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing $2.4 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,200 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. The Chronicle of Philanthropy designated JCF a "Top 100" Charity in the U.S. on its Philanthropy 400 list. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

