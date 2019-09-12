Jewish Communal Fund Sends Out Record-Breaking $456 Million in Grants in FY 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest Jewish donor advised fund in the country, distributed a record $456 million in grants to charities in all sectors during the 2019 fiscal year ending June 30, 2019—a 5% increase from 2018. JCF Fundholders recommended a record-number of grants—63,000—to thousands of charitable organizations, an 11% increase from 2018. The average grant amount was $7,227.51.

"We are proud to have distributed nearly half a billion dollars in grants this past year to charitable organizations in all sectors, on behalf of our generous Fundholders," said Susan F. Dickman, Executive Vice President and CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "We are continuously working on developing partnerships, tools and resources to encourage our Fundholders to give—and give more—in a strategic and thoughtful manner."

A leader in the world of Jewish philanthropy, JCF continues to be the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country with more than $2 billion in charitable assets under management. In FY 2019, JCF distributed 23 percent of assets, well above the industry average.

While grants were distributed to charities in all sectors, the largest categories of grants by dollar amount were directed to charitable organizations whose missions focused on education, community organizations and human services, and Israel/international—the same top three categories as the previous year.

A donor advised fund at JCF enables Fundholders to organize their charitable giving with ease and tax-efficiency. JCF's educational events, webinars and tools help Fundholders increase their philanthropic impact. In addition, JCF's robust investment platform enables fund holders to grow their charitable dollars tax-free, enabling them to give more to their favorite causes.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest and most active networks of Jewish funders, currently managing $2 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,000 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. The Chronicle of Philanthropy designated JCF a "Top 100" Charity in the U.S. on its Philanthropy 400 list. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

