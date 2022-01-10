Jewish Communal Fund Sends Record Number of Grants to Charity, Totaling $520 Million in FY 21

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund, one of the largest donor advised funds in the country, released its fifth annual Giving Report, providing insight into the demographics and charitable trends taking place among its generous funder network of more than 8,500 people. JCF's data offers a rare look into the funding preferences and giving trends of American Jews throughout the country.

JCF Fundholders are some of the most generous donors in the nation. JCF Fundholders granted $520 Million to charities in every sector.

"The 2021 JCF Giving Report highlights the extraordinary generosity of our Fundholders, who recommended a record-breaking 72,000 grants to charities in all sectors," said Sue Dickman, the Executive VP & CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "In addition to Fundholders' robust grant-making, JCF offers an increasing number of Jewish values impact investments that align with our mission as the largest Jewishly-affiliated donor advised fund in the country."

Here are highlights from the report:

JCF Fundholders make an average of 17 grants per fund per year, with a median grant amount of $501 .

. JCF Fundholders distributed 22% of charitable assets, as a collective, in FY 21

Nearly one-third of funds distributed 50% or more of the balance in their funds to charities in FY 21.

The sectors that received the largest number of dollars from JCF Fundholders in FY 21 were education, community/human services, and Israel (these same categories topped the chart in previous years, too).

(these same categories topped the chart in previous years, too). 70% of all grants where directed to Jewish organizations, totaling $256 million .

. JCF provided $700,000 in Special Gifts Fund grants in FY 21 supporting the creation of a sensory gym, scholarships to Jewish day camp, and upgrading a digital choice kosher food pantry.

To delve into this report and learn more about the JCF philanthropic community and the ways in which they are making our community and the world a better place, visit https://jcfny.org/app/uploads/2021/12/2021-JCF-Giving-Report.pdf to download the Giving Report.

