Jewish Community to unite in DC after election for 'Stand Together - An Event of Unity, Strength, And Resilience'

Event in Washington, DC to Unite Over 30,000 Jewish Americans and Allies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations today announced they will host 'Stand Together – an event of Unity, Strength, and Resilience,' on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C, in partnership with dozens of other national and local organizations.

The event, which will take place just days after the Presidential election and mark one year since the historic March for Israel, will demonstrate the Jewish community's commitment to unity in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks and the unprecedented spike in antisemitism that followed.

It will bring together over 30,000 Jewish Americans and allies to:

Stand with Israel , for the hostages, and against antisemitism

Thank America, the US Military, and our civic partners and allies

Honor heroes

Strengthen our Jewish unity

"It is in the times of greatest adversity that the Jewish community has shown its strength and resilience," said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America. "This week, our communities came together in over 180 cities across North America to commemorate the horrific attacks of October 7th. Now is the time for our community to gather and Stand Together as one in order to show the world that we will not back down, we will not disavow our values, we will not give in to antisemitism, and we will not be divided."

Stand Together will feature public officials and political leaders, celebrity supporters, inspirational speakers, stories of hope and heroism, and uplifting music by international sensation Idan Raichel.

"The Jewish people are resilient and have long fought against antisemitism, adversity, and impossible odds. This painful situation is no different and at Stand Together, we will reaffirm our strength as a community standing together against hate and antisemitism, and standing with the State of Israel," said William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The event will take place on November 10, 2024, at 3:00 pm in Washington, D.C. Doors open at noon. The Jewish Federations of North America's 2024 General Assembly will begin immediately following the event. More information is available at www.standtogethernovember10.org.

About the Jewish Federations of North America:

The Jewish Federations of North America are the backbone of the organized Jewish community in the US and Canada, representing over 350 Jewish communities. They raise and distribute more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to build flourishing Jewish communities at home, in Israel, and around the world.

About the Conference of Presidents:

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern.

