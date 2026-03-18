Jewish Enrollment at Harvard the Lowest Since Before World War II; Down 50% Over the Last Decade, Lowest in the Ivy League

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance (HJAA) today released a report, A Narrowing Gate: Jewish Enrollment at Harvard and Its Peers: 1967–2025, documenting what it describes as a significant and anomalous decline in Jewish undergraduate enrollment at Harvard University over the past two decades.

The report's central finding is that Jewish enrollment at Harvard stands at approximately 7 percent today—the lowest recorded since before World War II, roughly half what it was a decade ago, and the lowest among Ivy League institutions for which reliable data exist. Three independent sources converge on this conclusion: the Harvard Crimson Freshman Survey series, a 2016 stratified random sample conducted by the Brandeis University Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies (CMJS), and enrollment estimates from Hillel International.

The report does not assert that Harvard intentionally discriminates against Jewish applicants. Instead, it identifies what the authors describe as a measurable anomaly in enrollment trends that warrants closer examination.

According to the analysis, Jewish enrollment at Harvard and Yale has declined at a rate 1.5 to 2.3 times faster than White non-Jewish enrollment at those institutions over the same period. Peer institutions under similar structural pressures show different outcomes. At Princeton University, Jewish enrollment declined at less than one-ninth the rate of White non-Jewish students. Brown University and Cornell University show similar patterns.

Yale University expanded its undergraduate class by 1,281 seats beginning in 2017. During that period, Hispanic, Asian, and Black enrollment increased in absolute terms, while Jewish enrollment declined by approximately 256 students. The report examines seven potential structural explanations for the divergence—including geographic diversification, socioeconomic targeting, growth in Asian enrollment, international expansion, and athletic recruitment—individually and in combination. None of these factors explains the gap.

Prior reporting identified a pattern; this report characterizes the trend as an anomaly.

The report is built on a transparent analytical framework. Its authors have published the full source data, methodology, and master dataset so that independent researchers can examine, challenge, or expand upon the findings.

HJAA is calling on Harvard to conduct a formal review of the issue. Harvard currently tracks enrollment by race, gender, geography, income, and first-generation status. Jewish students are protected under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act but do not fall within Harvard's demographic tracking categories. The university collected religious preference data through the early 1990s but no longer does so.

"We are asking Harvard to count, audit, and report," said Adrian Ashkenazy, President of the Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance. "This report is not an accusation. It is an invitation to build the infrastructure that makes accountability possible."

About HJAA

The Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance is a Special Interest Group of the Harvard Alumni Association representing Jewish alumni. Learn more at harvardjewishalumni.org.

Media Contact:

Adrian Ashkenazy, President

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvard Jewish Alumni Alliance