Jewish Family & Career Services to Host Exclusive Conversation with Mayim Bialik at Community of Giving Fundraiser Dec. 1

Mayim Hoya Bialik is best known for her lead role as Blossom Russo in the early-1990s NBC television sitcom Blossom. She is most recently known for playing the role of Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory . The role received multiple accolades with 2 Critics' Choice Award wins, 4 Emmy nominations and a SAG Award nomination. Following the iconic show's ending, Bialik and her production company, Sad Clown Productions , announced her new series for FOX, Call Me Kat, which she will star in, and Executive Produce with her former co-star Jim Parsons. She's also launching a podcast on mental health this Fall titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown .

After Blossom, Bialik took a break from acting to earn a BS and PhD in Neuroscience from UCLA. She's authored myriad books, two of which reached #1 on the New York Times Best-Sellers list.

This event will have a focus on the mental health of teenagers, a group that has been hit particularly hard during this time of isolation. Anxiety and depression have been increasing exponentially since the start of the Pandemic. Bialik has been helping to break the stigma by being open about her own depression. She brings a personal and scientific approach to the topic.

"We are thrilled to have Mayim participating in our annual fundraiser, which has been completely reimagined this year as we go virtual," said Terri Bonoff, CEO, JF&CS Atlanta. "We appreciate her openness in sharing her story with the public, and think she is a wonderful advocate for people dealing with mental health challenges."

Community of Giving will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

General admission tickets are available for $36 each, admission and catered meal for one guest is $180, and admission plus a family meal is $360.

Ticket holders will be sent a link where they can tune in virtually to the live event. Dori DeRossett, Billie Greenberg, and Ann Kay will co-chair the event.

Sponsorships are available.

"This event allows us to highlight the tremendous impact JF&CS has had on our community, particularly over the past year as the agency has been responding to the increased needs of our community due to the ongoing pandemic," said Bonoff. "We have expanded our programs and services to be there for people who are in real need. Donations to our annual campaign make a real difference and help meet the ever-changing critical needs of our community."

For more information about Community of Giving or to purchase tickets, visit www.communityofgiving.org.

