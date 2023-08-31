JEWISH FREE LOAN ASSOCIATION (JFLA) STEPS UP TO SUPPORT WORKERS AFFECTED BY INDUSTRY STRIKES

A Local Non-Profit Offers a Lifeline During Challenging Times

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes that have brought uncertainty to the lives of numerous individuals within the entertainment industry, the Jewish Free Loan Association of Los Angeles (JFLA) has taken a proactive stance to provide essential assistance in the form of zero-fee, zero-interest loans up to $3,000 for the unemployed affected. The traditional loan amounts up to $15,000 with two guarantors still apply to all in need and have a source of income.

Recognizing that the impact of these strikes extends beyond writers and actors, JFLA is offering a helping hand to all affected parties, including teamsters, set designers, caterers, location scouts and more.

The strikes have created a ripple effect across various sectors of the entertainment industry, leading to financial hardships for a wide array of professionals. JFLA acknowledges the multifaceted nature of this crisis and has extended its assistance beyond its traditional scope. JFLA's commitment now includes providing those out of work or experiencing a lack of income due to the strikes a zero-fee, zero-interest loan up to $3,000 to cover essential living expenses including rent/mortgage payments, grocery and utility bills, and childcare.

"At JFLA, we understand that for many individuals in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara County, an interest-free loan can mean the difference between despair and hope," affirms Rachel Grose, Executive Director of JFLA. "Our loans are designed to be a lifeline during these challenging times. They come without the burden of interest or fees, offering a financial tool that empowers borrowers to maintain stability in their lives."

"As a member of the industry, I ran into some serious roadblocks with the resources at my disposal during the strike," recounted Christopher McLain, Assistant Location Manager & Scout, and a member of Hollywood Teamsters 399 Union. "JFLA showed me incredible support and helped me quickly with a loan to get me through this tough time."

In these times of crisis, the solidarity and help of organizations like JFLA are essential to the well-being of the community. By creating a loan type for this circumstance, JFLA is demonstrating its commitment to fostering resilience and unity during challenging circumstances.

Applying for an interest-free loan begins online at jfla.org with a pre-loan application. Applicants need two qualified guarantors to secure a loan. Potential borrowers will meet with a Jewish Free Loan staff member and receive a check once their loan is approved.

About JFLA

JFLA is the only non-sectarian interest-free lending organization in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. JFLA's zero interest, zero fee loans are the ideal tool to impact the major issues facing our community, including predatory lending, housing stability, student debt, access to medical and dental care, domestic violence, business insecurity, and more. JFLA has served the community since 1904, and currently has an outstanding portfolio balance of $16 million. Learn more at jfla.org.

Contact: Mimi Sroka Email: [email protected]

