Jewish National Fund-USA Opens Global Conference for Israel With an Emotional Call for Radical Hope

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,700 Zionists from 20 countries gathered for the Opening Session of Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel, a powerful celebration of resilience, gratitude, and Jewish unity.

The session, referred to as The Magic of Jewish National Fund-USA's Circle of Impact, opened with greetings from the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, followed by a blast of a shofar and remarks from Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Lust Zaluda, who reflected on a nation rebuilding after tragedy:

(L-R) Pastor Dumisani Washington, Rabbi Dr. Analia Bortz, and Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust Zaluda (image credit:FaneFoto.com) Released Hostage, Omer Shem Tov, speaks at the Global Conference for Israel (image credit:FaneFoto.com)

"Finally, there are no living hostages in Gaza. A healing process is beginning. Yet even in anguish, we build for tomorrow's generation. It is who we are as a people."

Through stirring stories and music, the session highlighted Jewish National Fund-USA's "Circles of Impact" — illustrating the ripple effect of job creation, economic growth, and more in the North and South generated by the organization's support for housing sites, medical facilities, resilience centers, education, and more.

Global Conference for Israel National Chair, Bob Lembke, who was raised Catholic, said, "I chose to be part [of the organization] because at 11 years old, I read Babi Yar. It deeply affected me, and I began to realize the profound injustice visited on the Jewish people throughout history."

He added ,"I chose this organization because they get things done. They use our gifts with care and efficiency… whether in the form of donor-advised funds, charitable annuities, charitable trusts, wills and bequests, and annual contributions — Jewish National Fund USA is the organization that thinks about the future, and builds for it. Now is a time for 'radical hope'."

From across Israel and the world, speakers shared firsthand accounts of renewal. Israeli pioneer Noa Zer highlighted how Jewish National Fund-USA "showed up" for her community in Israel's South by building medical centers and advancing agricultural innovation, while child therapist and conference co-chair Ula Zusman described the lifesaving work of Resilience Centers helping Israelis heal from trauma.

The audience erupted in emotion as Omer Shem Tov, recently freed from Hamas captivity, appeared on stage with his parents, Malki and Shelly, who led the Hostages Forum:

"Because my life—my presence on this stage—is thanks to you," Omer said. "I cannot repay your kindness and commitment, but I can pay it forward."

Closing the session, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson shared an update on the planned $350 million 16-acre World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, while sharing his love and enthusiasm for the land and people of Israel.

"Zionism is not something to remember — it is something to live," Robinson declared. "Israel makes the world a better place, and Jewish National Fund-USA is building that future."

The event concluded with the singing of Ha'Tikvah and The Star-Spangled Banner, uniting voices from around the world in shared purpose and pride.

Taking place from October 23-26, the Global Conference for Israel features thought leaders and Zionist changemakers, including Douglas Murray, Erin Molan, Rep. Ritchie Torres, Ambassador Ido Aharoni Aronoff, mayors from Israel's North and South, and more.

