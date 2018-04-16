Jewish Wisdom & Wellness Festival Integrates Ancient Learning with Modern Issues to Offer New Tools for Growth and Fulfillment

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish leaders and community members will explore the connections between Jewish wisdom and wellness during a citywide "Festival of Learning" devoted to subjects including women's health, end-of-life decisions, teen health, movement as a healing and many more.

Jewish Wisdom, It's Good For Your Health Renowned oncologist, Dr. Beth Karlan in conversation with rabbis Jaclyn Cohen, Dara Frimmer, Susan Goldberg moderated by KCRW personality, Madeleine Brand discussing why women's health concerns are everyone's concerns.

Jewish Wisdom & Wellness: A Festival of Learning (April 15-29) is co-hosted by Cedars-Sinai and the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Kalsman Institute on Judaism & Health. Rabbis, physicians, scholars, and community members will take part in more than 85 free lectures, classes, and workshops.

The Festival kicks off 4/15 with "Hear Her, Heal Her: A Jewish Conversation About Women's Health." a panel at Cedars-Sinai featuring three prominent Los Angeles rabbis, internationally known oncologist, Dr. Beth Karlan, and moderated by Madeleine Brand of KCRW's "Press Play." This deep and timely discussion will address issues of women's health and healing and how they affect all people.

"People often don't realize that Jewish tradition has so much to offer on essential topics that affect us. We don't need to look East for wisdom. Our own tradition can help with stress and meditation, raising children as well as caring for our elders," said Joel L. Kushner, PsyD, Kalsman Institute Director. "I am particularly excited about our offerings for parents and teens (straight and LGBTQ+) and for women from Orthodox to liberal traditions."

"The idea that drives Jewish Wisdom & Wellness is that healing and spirituality are no longer confined to the periphery of Jewish life," said Jonathan Schreiber, Cedars-Sinai's director of community engagement.

Some festival offerings:

Death Over Dinner Jewish Ethical Wills Edition- IKAR

The Talk Project: Peer to Peer Conversations About Sexual Violence In Our Culture – NCJW

Women's Mitzvot with Rabbanit Alissa – B'nai David-Judea Congregation

Working Through Fear and Anxiety Through Practicing Jewish Mindfulness – The Jewish Mindfulness Network

Leading to Forgone Conclusions: Mapping Our Dreams for Special Needs Adults

Parenting an LGBTQ+ Teen in the Age of Social Media – JQ International

T'Shuvah - A Jewish Response to the Opioid Epidemic- Beit T'Shuvah

