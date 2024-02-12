Jezebel Launches New Subscription Service

News provided by

Paste Magazine

12 Feb, 2024, 10:03 ET

Subscriber-Based Offerings Boast New Content, Exclusive First-Looks & Unlimited Access

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jezebel, the influential online publication renowned for its fearless exploration of culture, politics, and feminism, is proud to announce the launch of its new subscription offering and its move to a new platform. As the publication makes a triumphant return, recent challenges in ad serving have prompted the introduction of the new subscription model to ensure access to content Jezebel readers have come to know, expect, and love.

Within a month of resuming publication, Google imposed a sitewide ad restriction citing concerns about "sexual content." The restriction not only affected stories that had "sex," "crotch," "dick," or "pussy" in the headline, but also impacted crucial stories, such as investigations into alleged abuse within the porn industry, including an article about two dozen women who say they were coerced into porn.

Inexplicably, another story titled, "Mila Kunis Is Right: Dudes, Stop Saying 'We're Pregnant,'" was flagged as was Lindy West's 2013 classic about rewatching Love Actually. Scrolling through all the "blacklisted" posts was both infuriating and confusing, even if we now have a priceless list of some of Jezebel's best-ever stories. Faced with the choice of self-censorship or the removal of ads from hundreds of our "offending" articles to get ad-serving restored, Jezebel chose the latter.

In response to the current media landscape dominated by "brand safety," Jezebel proudly introduced today a subscription service, allowing readers to enjoy an enhanced experience. While a bulk of Jezebel articles remain free, for $8 a month, subscribers will now also have the opportunity to gain exclusive benefits such as the ability to comment on stories without approval delays, access to invite-only Discord channels for live chats during key events, special content like the re-launched BarfBag roundup (similar to DirtBag but focused on politics), participation in the monthly Jezebel book club, and the opportunity to submit questions for the weekly advice column, a new, interactive feature that will be rolling out in the coming months.

Additionally, subscribers receive early access to information about upcoming Jezebel events, unlimited access to the entire catalog of articles, and exclusive subscriber-only content set to roll out in the coming months. Monthly members also receive a complimentary Jezebel T-shirt, while annual subscribers also enjoy an exquisite Jezebel canvas tote bag.

"As Jezebel moves onto our new platform, it's worth emphasizing that nothing about the site's content is changing," says Jezebel editor-in-chief, Lauren Tousignant. "Everything that's ever existed on the site will continue to exist – including the entire archive, slideshows, and every comment that's ever been posted – Jezebel just has a new look."

For 17 years, Jezebel has published the stories that other outlets were too nervous, too prude, or too "brand safe" to touch – before "brand safe" was even a thing. With the launch of the new subscription service, we aim to sustain this tradition of storytelling by continuing to publish unfiltered narratives and stories – without punishment for daring to publish words like sex, crotch, or Love Actually – for years to come. Jezebel editor-in-chief, Lauren Tousignant and new publisher, Josh Jackson of Paste Media are available for comment. For any questions or inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].

About Jezebel
Jezebel is a pioneering online platform known for its fearless approach to women's issues, pop culture, and social commentary. With a commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices, Jezebel has been at the forefront of cultural conversations, sparking dialogue and fostering change.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212-999-5585

SOURCE Paste Magazine

Also from this source

Jezebel Unveils Exciting Revival with Lauren Tousignant at the Helm as New Editor in Chief

Jezebel Unveils Exciting Revival with Lauren Tousignant at the Helm as New Editor in Chief

Jezebel, an influential online publication focusing on culture, politics, and feminism, today proudly relaunches, delivering new editorial content...
Paste Magazine Elevates Cultural Influence with Acquisition of Jezebel, Brings Beloved Website Back to Life

Paste Magazine Elevates Cultural Influence with Acquisition of Jezebel, Brings Beloved Website Back to Life

Paste Magazine, the leading authority in entertainment and cultural journalism, today announces the acquisition and revival of Jezebel, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.