TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Kiely Service Co., part of the Kiely Family of Companies, has been recognized as being the tenth fastest growing company in New Jersey from NJBiz' 2019 Fast 50 list, which ranks companies headquartered in New Jersey based on three years of revenue and dollar growth information.

J.F. Kiely Service Co. Awarded Title of #10 Fastest Growing Company in NJBiz 2019 Fast 50 List

Applicants for the list were required to supply three years of revenue information, demonstrate revenue of at least $500,000 in two of the three fiscal years, and show increasing revenue overall, from 2016 through 2018. The company with the largest dollar growth received the highest ranking, with all others following. Rankings were then assigned for the percentage of growth from year one to year three. These two numbers are totaled, and the final list of the top 50 fastest growing companies is developed.

J.F. Kiely Service Co. provides a unique engineering approach to the natural gas, petroleum, and water resources industries. With services ranging from feasibility studies to project management, J.F. Kiely Service Co. is committed to designing and building successful projects on time, on budget, and on expectation.

John M. Kiely, CEO of the Kiely Family of Companies, attributes the company's #10 spot on the list to a company culture that is built around a blend of advanced customer support, technical innovation and personal integrity.

"In the U.S., infrastructure projects take longer and costs are higher than any other developed nation, and it's largely due to staggering inefficiency," states Kiely. "J.F. Kiely Service Co. has a unique advantage: our projects are backed by experts in the industry, and with the combined power of the companies in our enterprise, we fully embrace design-build to solve the infrastructure crisis plaguing America, bringing a new kind of teamwork that demands more, empowers more, and achieves more than ever before."

For more information about the Kiely Family of Companies, visit kielybuilds.com .

