J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Recent Promotions and New Hires

News provided by

J.F. Lehman & Company

15 Feb, 2024, 10:53 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce several promotions and new hires.

Promotions effective January 2024 included Nicholas J. Andonian, James G. Dudzik and Jake T. Korek to Senior Associate. "We are pleased to recognize the skills, dedication and contributions that Nick, James and Jake have made since joining the firm nearly three years ago," said Glenn M. Shor, Partner. "Their success is yet another example of our strong track record of developing talent and rewarding excellence."

The firm also recently announced the addition of Georgia C. Cochrane as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Leon D. Frohlich as Director of Credit Operations & Finance and Tony C. Blackthorn and Jordan M. Janoff as Associates. "The firm remains committed to proactively onboarding talented professionals to support our continued growth and success," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We anticipate the added depth, fresh perspectives and further enhancement of our functional areas will translate into value across the organization."

Recent Promotions

Nicholas J. Andonian, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Andonian began his career at Goldman Sachs as an Investment Management Analyst before transitioning to the Cross Markets Group in the Investment Banking Division. He graduated magna cum laude from Middlebury College, where he earned a B.A. in economics with a minor in Spanish.

James G. Dudzik, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Dudzik began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Houlihan Lokey's Global Industrials Group. He graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Jake T. Korek, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021 as an Associate, Mr. Korek began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Wells Fargo's Industrials Group. He graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.S. in commerce with a concentration in finance and a track in real estate.

Recent Team Additions

Georgia C. Cochrane, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Cochrane most recently served as the Chief Compliance Officer for the Chief Investment Office of Prudential Financial. Ms. Cochrane was previously the Chief Compliance Officer for registered entities of Guggenheim Partners LLC and has held numerous compliance-related roles at Invesco, AIG Investments, and Morgan Stanley. She graduated from Rutgers University, where she earned a B.A. in political science.

Leon D. Frohlich, Director of Credit Operations & Finance. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Frohlich served as a Director of Operations at Olympus Peak Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Frohlich held various operations roles, including Head of US Operations at Silver Ridge Assessment Management, Credit Trading Assistant at Apollo Global Management, Credit Operations Analyst at Fortress Investment Group. He began his career in operations at International Fund Services. He earned a B.A. in finance from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an M.B.A. and M.S. in finance from Boston College. Mr. Frohlich is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Tony C. Blackthorn, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Blackthorn was an Investment Banking Analyst in William Blair's Technology Group. Mr. Blackthorn began his career as a Financial Analyst at PSA Airlines. He earned a B.S. in finance from Wright State University and an M.S. in finance from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

Jordan M. Janoff, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Janoff began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Deutsche Bank's Global Industrials Group, where he covered the transportation, logistics, airline and automotive industries and was promoted to Associate. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona, where he earned a B.S.B.A. in finance.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Also from this source

J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Recent Promotions and New Hires

J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Recent Promotions and New Hires

J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and...
Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

Crystal Clean Announces Acquisition of Envirosafe

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. ("Crystal Clean"), a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions to commercial and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.