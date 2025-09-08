J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Team Additions and Promotions

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, is pleased to announce several team additions and promotions.

Team additions include Jonathan J. Holden to the Portfolio Operations team as well as Andrew E. Karmin and Sebastian A. Cai to the Investment team and Jessica Jung to the Administration team. "These latest additions further highlight the firm's ability to attract outstanding professionals to the organization, expanding our existing team of exceptionally talented individuals," said Alex Harman, Partner.

The firm also announced the promotions of Michael P. Leber to Managing Director as well as Peter G. Kohler and Cianan E. Moore to Senior Associate. "We are thrilled to recognize the meaningful commitment and contributions that these highly respected individuals have made to the organization during their tenure thus far," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner.

Team Additions

Jonathan J. Holden, Vice President, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Holden was a Director in Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Services Group. He started his career in manufacturing operations management at General Electric. Mr. Holden graduated from the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a B.S. in industrial management.

Sebastian A. Cai, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Cai began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Goldman Sachs' Global Natural Resources Group. Mr. Cai graduated from Tufts University, where he earned a B.S. in quantitative economics with a minor in Chinese.

Andrew E. Karmin, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Karmin began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Jefferies in the Power, Utilities & Infrastructure Group. Mr. Karmin graduated from the University of Michigan, where he earned a B.B.A. with a concentration in finance from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Jessica Jung, Administration. Prior to joining the firm, she held various executive assistant positions, most recently serving as Executive Assistant to the CIO at General Atlantic. Ms. Jung earned a B.A. in economics and psychology from Columbia University.

Recent Promotions

Michael P. Leber, Managing Director, Finance & Accounting. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Leber served as Vice President, Finance for Perpetual Capital Partners and held various senior finance and accounting roles for both Fortune 500 as well as growth companies. Mr. Leber began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Leber graduated with distinction from Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a B.S. in accounting. Mr. Leber is a Certified Public Accountant.

Peter G. Kohler, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kohler was an Investment Banking Analyst in Houlihan Lokey's Aerospace, Defense & Government Group. Mr. Kohler began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at KippsDeSanto & Co. Mr. Kohler graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Cianan E. Moore, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moore began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in J.P. Morgan's Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Moore graduated magna cum laude from Miami University, where he earned a B.S. in finance.

