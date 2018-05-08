J.F. Lehman & Company Welcomes Two New Professionals

Mr. Ashcraft will be involved in all aspects of the firm's private equity investment program with an emphasis on the operational evaluation and oversight of portfolio companies from acquisition through exit. He joins J.F. Lehman from Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company, LLC ("COAC"), the in-house operations affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

At COAC, Mr. Ashcraft drove substantial value creation across a variety of portfolio companies via interim management, operations improvement, strategic planning and executive mentorship. During his seven-year tenure, he led the development of COAC's Manufacturing Operations' Practice and was awarded the Chairman's Award for Excellence. Most recently, he led COAC's operational and strategic due diligence efforts for all potential Cerberus-led acquisitions.

Prior to COAC, Mr. Ashcraft worked for nearly a decade at AlixPartners where he was responsible for both selling and managing engagements in operational restructuring, corporate strategy and revenue growth across multiple sectors and geographies. A native of Kansas, Mr. Ashcraft earned dual degrees (B.B.A. in Finance & Economics and B.A. in German) from Washburn University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"David is an accomplished executive with a track record of operational success perfectly suited to J.F. Lehman's investment strategy," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "We expect our portfolio companies to benefit immensely from David's years of experience driving growth and profitability in all types of businesses."

Mr. Cueter joined J.F. Lehman & Company in February 2018 after more than two years at Olympus Partners, where he served as an Associate and supported the due diligence, acquisition and oversight of the firm's private equity investments in a variety of business sectors. Mr. Cueter began his career in investment banking at Harris Williams & Co. A native of Michigan, Mr. Cueter graduated with a B.B.A. from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan with concentrations in accounting and finance.

"Mike further strengthens our transaction execution capabilities," added Mr. Mintz. "We look forward to his contributions and believe he will be a valuable addition to our organization."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-welcomes-two-new-professionals-300644538.html

SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company

Related Links

http://www.jflpartners.com

