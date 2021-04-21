JFF and Generation USA Announce Partnership with 9 Colleges for Verizon Reskilling Program

We are excited to continue working with bold employers, like Verizon…Generation USA, to expand access to career opportunities in this growing sector. Tweet this

"JFF is proud to partner with Verizon and Generation USA in line with our commitment to drive economic advancement for all," says Maria Flynn, president and CEO of JFF. "We are excited to continue working with bold employers, like Verizon, established workforce systems, and innovative training providers, like Generation USA, to expand access to career opportunities in this growing sector."

JFF will help drive the program to scale and expand best practices across participating colleges by providing coaching for college staff, conducting an impact evaluation, and managing a robust peer learning network.

The partnership provides a unique opportunity to connect existing college programs with JFF's expertise in scaling student success initiatives and Generation USA's strong training curricula—for roles such as junior web developer, IT support specialist, and cloud support practitioner. These programs have an 80-percent completion rate and 75-percent employment rate for graduates.

"We're excited to work with JFF and colleges around the country to bring Generation to the greater higher ed community," says Sean Segal, CEO of Generation USA. "Our unique approach pairs the traditional education-to-employment system with bootcamp-style training and support while meeting students and employers where they are now."

The Verizon Reskilling Program is a $44 million investment in workforce development designed for workers who are unemployed, underemployed, facing job displacement due to automation, or further challenged by the pandemic. This effort will focus on populations facing systemic challenges, giving priority to Black and Latinx applicants, women of all races, and people who do not have a four-year degree.

About JFF:

JFF is a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems. For nearly 40 years, JFF has led the way in designing innovative and scalable solutions that create access to economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

About Generation USA:

Generation USA is a nonprofit organization that provides free career training, placement, and support to help people find life-changing careers. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment — 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. To date, more than 40,000 people have graduated from Generation programs around the world. For more, visit https://usa.generation.org/

For more information please contact the JFF Communications Team at [email protected]

SOURCE JFF