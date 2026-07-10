JFF Awarded $40 Million by U.S. Department of Labor Program to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Nationwide

The Pay-for-Performance award will grow Registered Apprenticeship in the high-demand roles that build and sustain artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and nuclear energy infrastructure

BOSTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the U.S. education and workforce systems, today announced that it has been selected as one of five recipients for the U.S. Department of Labor's Pay-for-Performance (PfP) Incentive Payments Program, a $40 million award that will help expand Registered Apprenticeship nationally in high-demand sectors. Through a four-year effort, JFF and its partners will expand apprenticeship programs in the roles that build and maintain the critical infrastructure sustaining the artificial intelligence, semiconductor and nuclear energy industries.

"Building the infrastructure behind AI, semiconductors, and nuclear energy will require a skilled workforce that can grow just as quickly, and Registered Apprenticeship is one of the most effective ways to make that happen," said Maria Flynn, president and CEO of JFF. "Performance-based incentives can help employers move from interest to implementation at scale, creating more opportunities for workers to earn while they learn and access quality jobs, while giving employers the talent pipeline they need."

These occupations sit at the intersection of strong employer demand, high wages, and clear opportunity for growth in Registered Apprenticeship. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the annual shortage of skilled tradespeople will approach half a million over the next decade, even as critical roles in semiconductor, nuclear, and energy infrastructure show few or no registered apprentices today. Apprenticeships offer a tested solution, providing workers with paid, hands-on training and a pathway to quality jobs, while giving employers the talent pipelines they need to innovate and compete on a global scale.

The Pay-for-Performance model is built to move the industry from interest to implementation. Performance-based incentives help employers and sponsors to launch and scale high-quality Registered Apprenticeship programs, rewarding real outcomes as new apprentices are hired, retained, and progress in their programs. The approach is designed to expand apprenticeships more quickly and in sectors where employer demand is highest.

JFF will lead the national effort with a consortium of eight industry and apprenticeship partners, giving the program direct reach into the employers and sectors it is designed to serve: Apprenticeship Alliance, Inc., Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD), Global Electronics Association, Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), JobForward, National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement (NIICA), NextFlex, and the University of Cincinnati.

As we move forward with implementation, JFF and its partners will open the program to Registered Apprenticeship sponsors nationwide, provide hands-on support to employers launching or expanding programs, and share what works with the broader field.

About Jobs for the Future:

Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the U.S. education and workforce systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

Media Contact:

Yveneka Lestin

[email protected]

SOURCE JOBS FOR THE FUTURE INC