JFK Assassination Linked to USAF: Historian

WASHINGTON , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An American historian and investigative journalist has linked senior officers of the United States Air Force to the bloody 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Assassination expert and author Sean Fetter has performed 40 years of stunning original research, detailed investigation, in-depth interviews and extremely advanced analysis of the JFK assassination – the worst political crime in American history.

Under Cover of Night - Sean Fetter JFK - Public domain image

Fetter uncovered staggering evidence that several top USAF generals – at the Pentagon itself and at key additional locations across North America – had foreknowledge of the JFK assassination, and knowingly acted in furtherance of the crime.

Fetter's groundbreaking discoveries are documented in his extraordinary new two-volume book, Under Cover of Night: The United States Air Force and the Assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The stunning two-volume hardcover book is published by Arlington Press LLC – a leading American publisher specializing in exceptional non-fiction of distinction and significance. Both volumes of Under Cover of Night will be available for purchase online at Amazon.com beginning on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023.

Under Cover of Night is the first truly serious, comprehensive and accurate work about the JFK assassination which has ever been produced by anyone.

The riveting two-volume book features the staggering results of Fetter's penetrating and detailed interviews of some fifty (50) key Air Force personnel – unimpeachable military witnesses who were strangely never interviewed by the "Warren" Commission in the 1960s, nor by the HSCA in the 1970s, nor by the ARRB in the 1990s.

Fetter's shocking original discoveries are further proven by previously unseen government documents and other key records which he uncovered exclusively – items that were never found or reviewed by any official body, nor by any national media, nor by lesser JFK researchers.

Sean Fetter personally discovered indisputable and irrefutable new evidence of numerous previously unknown and unreported acts which were vital to the JFK assassination, including:

The leading role of two senior American politicians in the JFK plot

in the JFK plot The true origin, purpose, motive, nature and chronology of the JFK plot

Secret criminal events in Dealey Plaza, Dallas

Secret criminal events at Parkland Hospital in Dallas

Secret criminal events at Love Field in Dallas

Secret criminal events at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland

Air Force Base in Secret criminal events at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland

Rewards and payoffs to U. S. military personnel connected to the JFK plot

A tenacious and dedicated investigator who is not interested in government lies, vague "theories" or flimsy "hypotheses," Sean Fetter sought and found real witnesses (with extremely high-level security clearances!), real evidence, real photos and real documents. By intelligently locating, carefully assembling and thoroughly analyzing those vitally important sources, Fetter has totally rewritten the history of the JFK assassination.

The days of fatuous government fiction and weak researchers' myths are over – forever.

Under Cover of Night makes every previous official (and unofficial) narrative about the JFK assassination utterly and deservedly obsolete.

