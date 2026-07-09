JFK Terminal 5 Welcomes New York's Iconic Culinary Brands as Redevelopment Continues

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, travelers at Terminal 5 of John F. Kennedy International Airport can enjoy a range of new dining and shopping experiences, part of a multimillion-dollar refresh led by JetBlue, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Fraport USA. Once complete, the terminal will feature over 40 new shops, restaurants, communal spaces, and art installations inspired by New York City and its boroughs.

Travelers at JFK Terminal 5 can now enjoy a variety of new dining and shopping options, including the famous Italian food destination, Eataly. Once the refresh is completed, the terminal will feature over 40 new shops, restaurants, communal spaces, and art installations inspired by New York City and its boroughs. Travelers at JFK Terminal 5 can explore unique culinary experiences from New York, including The Halal Guys and Nom Wah.

To date, the Fraport New York team has welcomed nearly a dozen new arrivals. "At Terminal 5, we are creating more than an airport experience. We are creating a place that reflects the spirit of New York," said Jose Cuevas, vice president, Fraport New York, who is leading the concessions development. "The refresh is transforming the terminal, offering exceptional dining and retail experiences, art, entertainment, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces that come together to foster discovery, comfort, and connection."

In June alone, they celebrated the grand openings of several highly anticipated venues, including the renowned Italian food destination Eataly and distinctive New York culinary experiences like Nom Wah and The Halal Guys.

Eataly unveiled a grand 3,800-square-foot restaurant, wine bar, and grab-and-go marketplace. The venue celebrates authentic Italian food and wine culture. In partnership with the Metropolitan Opera, the opening featured live performances by distinguished artists, showcasing works by Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi. The program also included Leonard Bernstein's beloved "Maria" from West Side Story.

Nom Wah is a charming 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar that transports travelers to a vintage dim sum parlor reminiscent of the 1920s. The restaurant originally opened in Manhattan's Chinatown in 1920. Nom Wah is recognized as the city's oldest continuously operating dim sum restaurant. It is known for its handmade dumplings and classic dishes.

The Halal Guys, a beloved Midtown food spot, started as a street cart and gained fame for its halal chicken and gyro platters served with pita bread and the signature white sauce.

"Congratulations to JetBlue and Fraport USA for providing passengers with an authentic taste of New York as part of the $100 million refresh of JetBlue's flagship terminal," said JFK International Airport General Manager Teresa Rizzuto. "The addition of Eataly, Nom Wah Tea Parlor and The Halal Guys align with the Port Authority's vision for a new JFK with a uniquely New York experience that will become an enjoyable part of the passenger journey."

In the coming months, look for more unique experiences from a range of NYC brands. "Each new opening of our Terminal 5 refresh brings another flavor of our hometown for our customers to explore. We're so proud to celebrate the variety New York offers while giving our customers more choices to love, improving their experience even before takeoff," said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand at JetBlue.

In T5, travelers can now enjoy iconic dishes from Leon's Bagels, Jacob's Pickles, Melt Shop, Dunkin', and Shake Shack. The new retail offerings include InMotion, Park Emporium, and Gameway, an immersive gaming and relaxation lounge.

The transformation of the central concourse is nearing completion. The redesign aims to create a vibrant space inspired by the city's iconic parks. This area will include dedicated spaces for pop-up experiences, interactive events, and live performances that celebrate the city's cultural heritage. The new gathering space, called Central Node Park, is expected to be completed in September.

"As new elements continue to come online, Terminal 5 is evolving into one of the most distinctive customer experiences in aviation. It is becoming a destination travelers will want to experience, not simply a place to pass through," added Mr. Cuevas.

About Fraport USA

Fraport USA develops and manages award-winning airport concessions programs at some of the most innovative and high-performing airports in North America. Through applied analytics, emerging technologies and keen market insights, Fraport USA creates unique, locally focused environments that provide customers with exceptional travel experiences. Backed by global parent Fraport AG, Fraport USA delivers world-class aviation expertise in airports including, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Terminal 5 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B, Ronald Reagan National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. For more information, visit fraport-usa.com.

Fraport USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG is active at some 30 airports on four continents around the globe. For more information, visit fraport.com.

Photography (*Photo credit: Fraport New York)

Download images of the new JFK T5 shops and restaurants from this Dropbox link:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/bug1tkkvqorid8oebi9t5/AJ49XIhmzWoSesdSMrtK5po?rlkey=2do48idbz2fh6vts2qfygag3a&st=1z1a4oxm&dl=0

SOURCE Fraport USA