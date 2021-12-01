JFKIAT Partners with SSP America and Zippin to Launch an AI-Powered, Contactless Retail Concept at JFK Terminal 4

QUEENS, N.Y. and SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, today announced its partnership with SSP America and Zippin to launch a contactless, frictionless retail concept leveraging artificial intelligence technology, the first of Zippin's locations in an air terminal.

JFK's Camden Food Express powered by Zippin, located at Gate B 42 JFK's Camden Food Express powered by Zippin, located at Gate B 42

Zippin's new technology for the Camden Food Express, located at Gate B 42, offers a grab-and-go food and beverage selection and leverages AI technology to enable an entirely contactless shopping experience. Customers enter the store through a turnstile tapping their credit card as they enter, and then, begin shopping by picking items off shelves. As they do, Zippin's AI system automatically identifies the items and builds the customer's virtual cart with the corresponding monetary value. When the customer leaves the store, the total amount spent is automatically charged to the card the customer used to check in at the store entrance.

"We are thrilled that JFK T4 has become the first airport location to feature Zippin's innovative retail concept," said Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT. "We have continued to innovate T4's offerings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and enabling a more contactless customer journey is critical to our mission to provide customers with a safe, seamless experience. This partnership with SSP America and Zippin, launching just as we enter the holiday travel season, is our latest initiative to enable a fully digital purchasing process at T4."

"Zippin is honored to be partnered with JFKIAT and SSP America to bring our checkout-free technology to the millions of passengers traveling through JFK International Airport," said Gary Jacobus, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Zippin. Consumers have come to expect frictionless, technology driven experiences that make eating on-the-go easy, enjoyable and fast. Zippin allows guests to get in, take what they want and leave within seconds rather than minutes, so they are able to get on with their trip."

Michael Svagdis, Chief Executive Officer of SSP America, commented, "As the food travel experts, SSP America is excited to see Zippin deployed to ensure passengers have a speedy, contactless option while traveling through JFK's Terminal 4. The SSP America team is passionate about bringing authentic restaurants to airports. Implementing innovative technology to provide a range of shopping solutions is an important part our commitment to our customers and clients. As always, we are so pleased to be part of the JFKIAT team and look forward to continued collaboration as we work to deliver a world-class passenger experience at T4."

This offering is JFKIAT's most recent move to enable a contactless customer experience. Earlier this year, JFKIAT partnered with Hudson to launch a fully automated, contactless retail concept for a selection of high-end brands for customers at T4. The company also collaborated with Inflyter and DFS Group to launch T4 Marketplace, a branded digital marketplace for Duty Free shopping. With the launch of the digital marketplace, JFKIAT also plans to expand the offering to include other retailers within T4 to provide customers with a wider range of products to shop. In 2019, JFKIAT launched AtYourGate at T4, giving customers the ability to order food and beverages on the AtYourGate app and have items delivered to their gate.

About SSP America

SSP America is a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafés, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. Prior to the onset of Covid-19, we served around one and a half million customers every day at approximately 180 airports and 300 rail stations in 35 countries around the world and operated more than 550 international, national, and local brands across our c. 2,700 units. https://www.foodtravelexperts.com/america/

About Zippin

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores as well as stores in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports & train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings.

For more information, visit us at https://www.getzippin.com.

About JFKIAT

JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 33 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21 million travelers in 2019. Terminal 4 is the first existing airport terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance. The Terminal's expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience for travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options, from chic to upscale and from convenience stores, to electronics, accessories and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT's managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group.

Visit us at http://www.jfkt4.nyc , like us on Instagram and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

213-200-9638

SOURCE Zippin