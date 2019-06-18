JFrog Announces Unified Pipeline Experience to Liquefy DevOps

The all-new JFrog Unified Experience

The always-anticipated roadmap keynote, delivered by JFrog CTO Yoav Landman and CPO Dror Bereznitsky, revealed that JFrog has released a Beta version of a completely new experience to unify the entire DevOps pipeline into a single pane of glass. All JFrog products - including Artifactory, Xray, Mission Control, Insight and Distribution - will be managed in one user interface. Further, JFrog is unifying metadata between services so all package and security data is centrally located. The Unified Experience will be the default interaction for JFrog products, launching in the second half of 2019.

Introduction of "JFrog Pipelines"

Following the strategic acquisition of Shippable in early 2019, JFrog has integrated the popular CI/CD technology into the JFrog Enterprise+ platform , dubbing the new service " JFrog Pipelines ." Pipelines - currently in technical preview as a feature of JFrog Enterprise+ - is an end-to-end tool that is tightly integrated with the JFrog Enterprise+ platform to automate every phase of development from the time code is ready to be built through to when a release is deployed to production. Unlike other CI/CD tools, JFrog Pipelines is centralized, with a single service able to be scaled infinitely to natively, universally support DevOps work flows across an entire organization.

Ultimate Pipeline Security

JFrog's popular DevOps pipeline security scanning and compliance tool, JFrog Xray , now has higher-octane fuel to speed the shift left into DevSecOps. After announcing a partnership with leading vulnerability intelligence company Risk Based Security [RBS] earlier this year, JFrog Xray has fully integrated data from RBS' VulnDB , which is widely recognized as the industry's most comprehensive vulnerability database. All JFrog customers will get VulnDB intelligence embedded within the Xray product immediately at no additional charge.

"Throughout the year, we've listened to developers, and are again proud to deliver on their requests," said JFrog CEO Shlomi Ben Haim. "Many large, influential companies have begun saying they are developer-first, speaking of their addressable marketplace. We're proud to be a developer company, built on the requirements of the community. This broad community has increasingly requested universal, secure and simplified tools that allow them to achieve fearless, mega-fast release cycles that deliver another leap toward the Liquid Software world."

Day one of the conference will also feature four-time Emmy Award nominee and PhD Mayim Bialik, star of CBS' The Big Bang Theory, as a special guest at the event's annual community gala dinner.

swampUP 2019 continues with day two on Wednesday, June 19 in San Francisco.

