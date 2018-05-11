JFrog Appoints Seasoned Financial Expert, Jacob Shulman, as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm excited to welcome Jacob to our leadership team. With his proven track record with public technology companies, we are confident he will be a significant add-on as we grow and calibrate the company's activities with the market potential," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO of JFrog. "Releasing faster and trusting the release integrity has become the enterprise software world's biggest challenge. DevOps is booming because every organization needs to update its software anytime anywhere. JFrog's solution is crucial for the Continuous Updates flow in this growing market and Jacob will help us take the next leap in JFrog's journey as we continue to serve the rapidly growing demand for our technology."

Prior to JFrog, Shulman held leadership roles at leading global companies building a robust financial infrastructure. Most recently, while Chief Financial Officer at Mellanox Technologies Ltd. he was instrumental in transforming the company by scaling the financial organization to successfully support annual business growth from $48 million to $1 billion. Prior to Mellanox, Shulman held key finance positions at Atrica, Thyssenkrupp AG, Matav Cable Systems and Ernst & Young.

"The team's vision to advance DevOps innovation comes at a pivotal time, as businesses require a trusted solution to better release software. JFrog provides its customers a valuable service, offering a notable competitive advantage," said Shulman. "The growth JFrog has already achieved as a pre-IPO company is substantial, the addressable market is significant and the efficiency of the company is impressive. I'm looking forward to bringing my financial and strategic experience to JFrog's leadership team in order to drive continued long-term growth and profitability."

About JFrog the "Database of DevOps"

With more than 4,000 customers and over 3 billion downloads per month on its binaries hub, JFrog is the leading universal solution for the management and distribution of software binaries. JFrog's four products, JFrog Artifactory, the Universal Artifact Repository; JFrog Bintray, the Universal Distribution Platform; JFrog Mission Control, for Universal DevOps Flow Management; and JFrog Xray, Universal Component Analyzer, are used by Dev and DevOps engineers worldwide and are available as open-source, on-premise, and SaaS cloud solutions. Customers include some of the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, Google, Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Twitter, Adobe, VMware, Slack, and Spotify. The company is privately held and operated from the United States, Israel, India, China, and France. More information can be found at jfrog.com.

