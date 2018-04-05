JFrog Brings the First Kubernetes Registry with Helm, Docker, npm, and Universal Repository to the AWS Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, California, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps technology leader, JFrog, brings the first Kubernetes registry with Helm, Docker, and universal repository to the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. In addition to its universal repository that supports all major packages such as Maven, RubyGems, npm, NuGet, PyPI, and more (in all 20+ package types), Artifactory supports Helm, which is the package manager for Kubernetes applications. Kubernetes is the leading orchestration tool for automating deployment, scaling, and management of microservices and containerized applications.

JFrog Artifactory acts as a Kubernetes Registry

AWS customers can now immediately realize the benefits of JFrog Artifactory Cloud to deliver reliable, higher quality software faster and without any additional procurement steps. The offering includes a universal repository with automated artifact management, integration with leading CI servers, checksum-based storage, repository replication, and more, plus training and support, providing customers a seamless experience. JFrog Artifactory Cloud is delivered as an AWS Marketplace SaaS offering with zero operational overhead for customers.

"DevOps is all about releasing fast to get to market faster. With the AWS Marketplace, we make it easy to start and scale our customers' Artifactory environment. Now we can deliver our existing, highly reliable, and scalable SaaS service to our customers on AWS and have it show up on one bill. It is a win-win-win proposition," says Kit Merker, VP Business Development at JFrog. "JFrog has been an essential part of the container movement from its early days. We believe that providing a world class Kubernetes Registry that holds all of the critical application components, in addition to the Docker containers, is critical for our customers."

The JFrog Artifactory Cloud offering extends the already available hybrid and multicloud offerings JFrog provides to its customers on AWS, GCP, and Azure, with full freedom of choice and a completely elastic model.

To learn more, visit JFrog Artifactory Cloud on the AWS Marketplace.

About JFrog "The Database of DevOps"

With more than 4,000 customers and over 2 billion downloads per month on its universal binaries hub, JFrog is the leading universal solution for the management and distribution of software binaries. JFrog's four products, JFrog Artifactory, the Universal Artifact Repository; JFrog Bintray, the Universal Distribution Platform; JFrog Mission Control, for Universal DevOps Flow Management; and JFrog Xray, Universal Component Analyzer, are used by Dev and DevOps engineers worldwide and are available as open-source, on-premise, and SaaS cloud solutions. Customers include some of the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Twitter, Adobe, VMware, Slack, and Spotify. The company is privately held and operated from California, Seattle, Israel, India, Spain, China, and France. More information can be found at jfrog.com.

JFrog Media Contact:

Lauren Perry

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

Lauren@blonde20.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jfrog-brings-the-first-kubernetes-registry-with-helm-docker-npm-and-universal-repository-to-the-aws-marketplace-300624875.html

SOURCE JFrog

Related Links

https://jfrog.com/

