SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , "The Liquid Software Company" known for enabling continuous update flows with advanced DevOps platform tools, today announced the availability of the popular JFrog Platform package Cloud Pro X in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cloud Pro X delivers JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray solutions in a single, integrated bundle, allowing customers to take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform while managing and securing their software artifacts with JFrog.

JFrog Delivers Universal End-To-End DevSecOps Solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

JFrog Cloud Pro X empowers DevOps teams to increase their productivity and efficiency while accelerating velocity and delivering high-quality, trusted software faster. Optimized performance is achieved as a security scanning tool, JFrog Xray , natively integrates with Artifactory, providing automated and continuous scanning to identify and prevent known security vulnerabilities and open source licensing violations from making it to production.

"As the world continues to move towards cloud and services, businesses are increasing their adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps to accommodate continuous delivery and constant deployments," said Casey O'Mara, Sr. Director of Cloud Alliances at JFrog. "We are excited about the latest step in our collaboration with Microsoft, which will help bring JFrog Cloud Pro X to the growing ecosystem of Azure Marketplace customers."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure, helping to connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome JFrog Cloud Pro X to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Learn more about JFrog Cloud Pro X at its listing in the Azure Marketplace.

About JFrog – the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source , on-premise , and on the cloud on AWS , Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud . As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 6,000 customers, and top global brands such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

