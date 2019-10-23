SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the universal DevOps technology leader, was recognized by Bank of America for its industry leadership at the 11th annual Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit. One of the world's largest financial institutions, Bank of America honored only two technology companies this year that excel in providing global business solutions.

JFrog, known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows, has set the global standard for shipping cloud-native DevOps products and solutions .

JFrog Honored by Bank of America for Enterprise Technology Innovation

The end-to-end JFrog Platform is a fully hybrid, multi-cloud and universal DevOps and DevSecOps solution that powers software packages from code repository to deployment. With more than 600 percent sales growth in the past three years, over 5,500 customers - including more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500 - now trust JFrog to help drive their DevOps adoption. JFrog products seamlessly integrate with practically any development environment, from legacy code to the most recent containers and microservices.

"We're honored to be recognized by Bank of America for our technical innovation and leadership position in the DevOps industry, and for our part in digital transformation adoption," said Shlomi Ben Haim, Chief Executive Officer of JFrog. "JFrog prides itself on driving innovation that eliminates the pain of software updates and changing the way the world operates by focusing on speed, trust and developers efficiency."

About JFrog – the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,500 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016005/Screen_Shot_2019_10_22_at_5_42_13_PM_Logo.jpg

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754434/JFrog_logo.jpg

JFrog Media Contact:

Alona Stein

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

Alona@blonde20.com

SOURCE JFrog

Related Links

https://jfrog.com/

