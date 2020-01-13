JFrog Launches Free ConanCenter to Improve C/C++ DevOps Package Search and Discovery

ConanCenter will improve user experience on the existing Conan OSS platform and offer an enriched, intuitive service for developers to search and utilize shared C/C++ libraries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the Universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous updates, announces today the launch of the free ConanCenter , enabling better search and discovery while streamlining C/C++ package management . Conan is an open-source, decentralized, and multi-platform package manager for developers to create and share native binaries.

JFrog currently offers an end-to-end solution covering the full lifecycle of developers' Conan C/C++ packages from development and artifact flow control, to distribution. JFrog's new ConanCenter will provide comprehensive tools, such as:

Simple, faster search and discovery of C and C++ libraries

Better search UX and an easy to find list of configuration options

Recipe information available upfront

Backed by a free binary building service for multiple OS's, architectures and compilers

"Making open source C and C++ libraries easy to search and consume by developers is critical for the health of the ecosystem, and the new ConanCenter is a step in the right direction," said Diego Rodriguez-Losada Gonzalez, Conan C/C++ Package Manager co-creator.

With more and more industries integrating onto Conan, including automotive, robotics, IoT, and healthcare, JFrog's newly updated ConanCenter represents an important step in giving developers access to a curated and robust central public repository, with open source, high quality trusted C/C++ packages. In Q1 2020, JFrog plans to integrate the Center with other JFrog tools and make it even easier to securely access all available packages. ConanCenter also provides a free Artifactory Community Edition for C / C++ for download .

"The new ConanCenter is empowered by the C/C++ community and used as a platform to publish and share C/C++ libraries through an open source, multi-platform package manager that streamlines how developers utilize these libraries," said Yoav Landman, JFrog CTO. "Most of the IoT world uses C/C++ and JFrog wants to enable DevOps for the IoT community in our next leap."

