SUNNYVALE, California, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling Liquid Software via continuous update flows, has announced the availability of an industry landmark solution: The "JFrog Platform" is the world's first hybrid, multi-cloud, universal DevOps platform . The JFrog Platform uniquely drives continuous software releases from any source to any destination.

JFrog Launches World’s First Hybrid, End-to-End, Universal DevOps Platform

"Developers consistently tell us that for DevOps to be successful, they require several key elements: best-of-breed package management, advanced CI/CD solutions that span and control the pipeline all the way through distribution and security baked in for a unified DevSecOps experience," said Yoav Landman, CTO and co-founder of JFrog. "At the same time, as many shops look to automate everything that happens between Git and Kubernetes, they must maintain tool quality and easily integrate existing technology choices through open APIs. We're proud to deliver the JFrog Platform to address these end-to-end automation requirements."

As software continues to be a competitive differentiator in the broad marketplace and DevOps transforms software delivery, elimination of complexity and increased speed are critical to ensure success. By delivering leading tools in an all-in-one solution, the JFrog Platform is empowering organizations, developers and DevOps engineers to meet increased delivery requirements.

"Digital transformation in the enterprise is driven by software, and software is being indisputably transformed by DevOps," said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO and co-founder of JFrog. "As global enterprises adopt cloud native practices to increase speed, security and automation, they demand DevOps solutions that allow them to avoid vendor lock-in - both in technology and infrastructure choices. We're honored to respect and reflect these requirements with universal, hybrid, multi-cloud solutions."

Spearheading DevOps trends is hardly new for JFrog, having provided several industry firsts, including the first universal package manager with JFrog Artifactory, and then providing Artifactory as the world's first highly available (HA), cross-datacenter, infinitely scalable solution for DevOps . Further, JFrog spearheaded the first recursive binary scanner that provides pipeline security and dependency graphs (via the JFrog Xray product), and JFrog is now providing the first hybrid, end-to-end, universal, integrated DevOps platform.

Another laudable element of the JFrog Platform release is the inclusion and full integration of JFrog Pipelines for CI/CD automation and orchestration. The outcropping of JFrog's acquisition of Shippable in 2019 , JFrog Pipelines is a centralized cloud-native CI/CD product that can be scaled across thousands of concurrent pipelines, universally supporting DevOps workflows across an entire organization and delivering orchestration and visibility at enterprise scale from code to production.

"This release is a game-changer for the DevOps community and our customers," said Dror Bereznitsky, CPO of JFrog. "Since announcing our plans for the JFrog Platform and JFrog Pipelines in 2019, we've worked to address the needs of the DevOps industry that relies heavily on CI/CD solutions. Developers told us they required a more unified and centralized solution for next-generation DevOps automation that streamlines their portfolio. As developers ourselves who know the pain, we're excited and proud to have met the challenge with JFrog Pipelines and the JFrog Platform."

Key benefits of the overall JFrog Platform release include:

Universal: the only DevOps solution supporting all major package types with JFrog Artifactory.

the only DevOps solution supporting all major package types with JFrog Artifactory. Automation: robust REST APIs and CLI across the platform.

robust REST APIs and CLI across the platform. Unified Experience: advanced speed and efficiency with universal navigation, UX and metadata model across all products.

advanced speed and efficiency with universal navigation, UX and metadata model across all products. Security: managed across the platform - even into IDEs.

managed across the platform - even into IDEs. Scalability: HA across all product lines.

HA across all product lines. Unified Administration: unified permissions and access control in one place.

unified permissions and access control in one place. Pipeline Automation: centralized, Kubernetes-ready CI/CD solution.

centralized, Kubernetes-ready CI/CD solution. Integrated: all JFrog services natively integrated across the JFrog Platform.

all JFrog services natively integrated across the JFrog Platform. Ecosystem: freedom of choice with support for major DevOps technologies out of the box.

The JFrog Platform is immediately available for all customers and via free trial , with flexible subscription plans to allow users to address their unique needs across hybrid, self-managed, SaaS and multi-cloud models.

About JFrog – the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through Liquid Software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source , on-premise , and on the cloud on AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud . As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by approximately 5,500 customers , and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their artifacts for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

