SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog, the Universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows , is unveiling an IoT game changer at the annual JFrog user conference, swampUP 2019 . Revealed in San Francisco for the first time, JFrog is demonstrating, live and hands-on, the ability to update the software of vehicles while they are in motion utilizing RC vehicles for scale.

JFrog Unveils Over The Air Software Updates, a Game Changer for DevOps for IoT

Over the air (OTA) updates for autonomous or partially autonomous vehicles are already on the market for some models, with other companies announcing they will update vehicles over the air by 2022. However, no corporations have yet demonstrated the ability to streamline the vehicle software update process to make it nearly invisible to end users. Commonly, installing and implementing software updates - most recognizably in autopilot or assisted cars - can still take hours and can be fraught with problems. Contemporary issues have made recent news headlines, such as stories about software updates trapping people on the road, pedestrians not being recognized by software systems and more. Tragically, in the case of airplanes, software updates (or lack of them) could even cause death.

"The next wave of OTA innovation will be real-time updates with no interruption to drivers or vehicle operators - no downtime. No more scheduling installations of updates overnight that can't be stopped once started," said JFrog Vice President of Business Development and IoT executive sponsor Kit Merker. "Perhaps most importantly, no software related recalls that require notifying customers and expecting them to visit a service center for a critical software repair. For security and safety reasons, software updates need to happen seamlessly and immediately."

In a unique hands-on demo you can't find anywhere else, attendees of swampUP can actually experience live OTA updates to running vehicles - RC cars for demonstration purposes - as a software developer and then further experience them immediately as the "driver" in the swampUP exhibit hall.

Come see the future of autonomous automation - a world of Liquid Software where OTA updates just happen.

swampUP 2019 is in session through Wednesday, June 19 in San Francisco.

About swampUP 2019

swampUP is JFrog's annual user conference and can't-miss DevOps industry event. swampUP 2019 provides four tracks to allow attendees to tailor their experiences based on their particular areas of focus: Cloud Native DevOps, DevOps for the Enterprise, DevSecOps and DevOps for IoT. swampUP is proudly backed by multiple DevOps industry-leading companies, with Platinum Sponsorships from AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, DoIT and CircleCI, alongside our Gold, Silver and Startup sponsors . Learn more at https://swampup.jfrog.com.

About JFrog - the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory , the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source , on-premise , and on the cloud on AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud . As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers , the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

JFrog Media Contact:

Alona Stein

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

Alona@blonde20.com

SOURCE JFrog

Related Links

https://jfrog.com

