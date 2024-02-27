JFS Care Recognized for Best of Home Care 2024

Home Care Pulse recognizes JFS Care with three awards for outstanding work in the home care field.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-acute healthcare experience management, research and data specialists Home Care Pulse (HCP) have once again recognized JFS Care as a leader in home care with three awards: Best of Home Care® — Leader in Experience, Best of Home Care® — Provider of Choice, and Best of Home Care® — Employer of Choice.

"What is most meaningful to us about being recognized with these awards is that it means we are delivering for both our clients and our caregivers," says Steven Barlam, CEO of JFS Care. "We work hard to offer both the best home services and the best place to work. It's easy for us to believe we are meeting our own lofty goals in that regard. But it is especially rewarding to be recognized by outside experts like HCP."

The Best of Home Care — Leader in Experience award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these select business, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted provider. The Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice awards speak to JFS Care's dedication to both their clients and their employees.

"At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like JFS Care that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. JFS Care has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed."

"JFS Care is in good company as one of a handful of nationwide care agencies to have won these awards consistently year after year," Barlam adds. "We thank HCP once again for the validation and hope to continue exceeding the expectations of our clients and caregivers for decades to come."

Want to learn more about JFS Care? Let's talk. tel: 213.383.2273 • 855.455.2273

email: [email protected] • jfscare.org

Follow us on social

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JFSCareLosAngeles/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jfscarelosangeles/

X (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/jfsla/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jfs-care/

SOURCE JFS Care