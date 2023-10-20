JFS Partners Announces the Acquisition of AITC by FVLCRUM

News provided by

JFS Partners

20 Oct, 2023, 08:56 ET

Buy-Side Representation of FVLCRUM, a Renowned Private Equity Investment Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Partners, a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, cloud, colocation, and communications industries, announced today the acquisition of Advanced IT Concepts (AITC), an Orlando, Florida, area award-winning technology solutions provider, by FVLCRUM Partners (FVLCRUM).

JFS Partners served as buy-side advisor to FVLCRUM, a lower middle market buyout firm based in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area focused on investing in diverse companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved communities while simultaneously driving strong investor returns.

AITC is a leading player in the technology industry and has been recognized for its fast growth. The company earned a spot on the 2022 Washington Technology Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing government contractors nationwide. The acquisition of AITC represents a strategic move to expand FVLCRUM's portfolio and presence in the government contracting and technology sectors.

"JFS Partners provided an invaluable support throughout the AITC acquisition," said Chijioke Asomugha, Partner at FVLCRUM. "We are excited to align FVLCRUM's equity capital, experience, and network access to drive accelerated growth for AITC. JFS Partners' deep industry knowledge and commitment to delivering exceptional results were instrumental throughout the deal process."

"We are pleased to have advised FVLCRUM on this acquisition," said Jim Farrell, CEO of JFS Partners. "AITC is a remarkable company with a strong track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. We are confident that this strategic move will unlock new opportunities and drive growth for FVLCRUM."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.jfs-partners.com.

About JFS Partners
JFS Partners delivers M&A Advisory & Consulting services for buy-side, sell-side, consulting, exit planning, and capital raises for MSP, Cloud, Colocation, Communication Service Providers (CSP), Manufacturing, Professional Services, SaaS and VARs. JFS Partners offers a focused scope of M&A services that empower businesses to take advantage of market consolidation and geographic expansion. We are the industry-leading boutique advisory firm with laser-focused expertise, a broad network of industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the marketplace. For more information, visit www.jfs-partners.com. Follow JFS Partners on LinkedIn and Twitter.

JFS Media Contact:
Stephanie Farrell, CEO
Outsourced Marketing Solutions
774-276-1521
[email protected] 

About FVLCRUM Partners
FVLCRUM Partners, dba FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group, is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualified for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. For more information, visit www.fvlcrum.com

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):
Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, several other countries, and more than eighteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach. AITC is an SDVOSB-certified small business. For more information, visit www.aitcinc.com.

SOURCE JFS Partners

Also from this source

JFS Partners Facilitates Successful Acquisition of Netsolus by IP Pathways

JFS Partners Facilitates Successful Acquisition of Netsolus by IP Pathways

JFS Partners, a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, cloud, colocation, and communications industries,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.