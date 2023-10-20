JFS Partners Announces the Acquisition of AITC by FVLCRUM

Buy-Side Representation of FVLCRUM, a Renowned Private Equity Investment Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Partners , a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, cloud, colocation, and communications industries, announced today the acquisition of Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) , an Orlando, Florida, area award-winning technology solutions provider, by FVLCRUM Partners (FVLCRUM) .

JFS Partners served as buy-side advisor to FVLCRUM, a lower middle market buyout firm based in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area focused on investing in diverse companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved communities while simultaneously driving strong investor returns.

AITC is a leading player in the technology industry and has been recognized for its fast growth. The company earned a spot on the 2022 Washington Technology Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing government contractors nationwide. The acquisition of AITC represents a strategic move to expand FVLCRUM's portfolio and presence in the government contracting and technology sectors.

"JFS Partners provided an invaluable support throughout the AITC acquisition," said Chijioke Asomugha, Partner at FVLCRUM. "We are excited to align FVLCRUM's equity capital, experience, and network access to drive accelerated growth for AITC. JFS Partners' deep industry knowledge and commitment to delivering exceptional results were instrumental throughout the deal process."

"We are pleased to have advised FVLCRUM on this acquisition," said Jim Farrell, CEO of JFS Partners. "AITC is a remarkable company with a strong track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. We are confident that this strategic move will unlock new opportunities and drive growth for FVLCRUM."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.jfs-partners.com .

About JFS Partners

JFS Partners delivers M&A Advisory & Consulting services for buy-side, sell-side, consulting, exit planning, and capital raises for MSP, Cloud, Colocation, Communication Service Providers (CSP), Manufacturing, Professional Services, SaaS and VARs. JFS Partners offers a focused scope of M&A services that empower businesses to take advantage of market consolidation and geographic expansion. We are the industry-leading boutique advisory firm with laser-focused expertise, a broad network of industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the marketplace. For more information, visit www.jfs-partners.com . Follow JFS Partners on LinkedIn and Twitter .

JFS Media Contact:

Stephanie Farrell, CEO

Outsourced Marketing Solutions

774-276-1521

[email protected]

About FVLCRUM Partners

FVLCRUM Partners, dba FVLCRUM Funds Capital Group, is a private equity firm that intentionally invests in diverse lower-middle market companies to generate sustainable opportunity for underserved communities. Since 2013, the team has provided a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. racial wealth gap. FVLCRUM has been an innovator in aligning impact and alpha with an emphasis on delivering investment returns and sustainable social change. FVLCRUM's first fund qualified for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit. For more information, visit www.fvlcrum.com.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, several other countries, and more than eighteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach. AITC is an SDVOSB-certified small business. For more information, visit www.aitcinc.com .

SOURCE JFS Partners