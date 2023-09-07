JFS Partners Facilitates Successful Acquisition of Netsolus by IP Pathways

Leading Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Firm Orchestrates Strategic Sell-side Transaction for Award-winning Managed Services Provider

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Partners , a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, cloud, colocation, and communications industries, announced today its pivotal role in representing the sell-side of the acquisition of Netsolus, Inc. , an award-winning and premier data center and managed services provider (MSP) in Kansas City, Missouri, by IP Pathways , a leading technology solutions provider in the Midwest. The transaction will further expand IP Pathways' presence and offerings in the Kansas City Region.

This milestone acquisition reinforces JFS Partners' commitment to client success and long-term relationships based on trust, knowledge and shared goals. Over the course of five years, JFS Partners assisted Netsolus in expanding through acquisition, then facilitated a formal bid process that led to its acquisition by IP Pathways. JFS Partners helped Netsolus attain the necessary scale needed for a transformative transaction.

"Our longstanding partnership with Netsolus exemplifies the power of strategic collaboration in achieving remarkable outcomes," said Jim Farrell, CEO of JFS Partners. "We are honored to have been part of Netsolus's growth trajectory, from starting on the buy-side to this successful transaction. The tremendous outcome for the ownership of Netsolus underscores the importance of advanced planning and having trusted partners like JFS Partners by your side."

"In today's changing world of managed service providers (MSPs), it has become more crucial than ever to have an exit plan from the beginning," commented Bryan Ballard, CEO of Netsolus. "By teaming up with JFS Partners, we were able to develop a growth strategy that encompassed not only financial aspects but also took into account the well-being and future of our customers and employees."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About JFS Partners

JFS Partners delivers M&A Advisory & Consulting services for buy-side, sell-side, consulting, exit planning, and capital raises for MSP, Cloud, Colocation, Communication Service Providers (CSP), Manufacturing, Professional Services, SaaS and VARs. JFS Partners offers a focused scope of M&A services that empower businesses to take advantage of market consolidation and geographic expansion. We are the industry-leading boutique advisory firm with laser-focused expertise, a broad network of industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the marketplace. For more information, visit www.jfs-partners.com . Follow JFS Partners on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Netsolus

Netsolus is a Kansas City based Management IT Services Company, staffed locally, with more than 20 years of experience in IT including Network and Infrastructure Security. For more information, visit netsolus.com .

About IP Pathways

Since 2007, IP Pathways has connected businesses with the right technology tools and strategies to solve complex business problems. Our team of experts understands the challenges of today's IT landscape and specializes in providing tailored technology solutions that enable business speed and agility while helping our customers identify growth opportunities and drive digital transformation. IP Pathways is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, where their first data center originated. Additional locations in the Midwest are Omaha, Nebraska and Columbus, Ohio.

