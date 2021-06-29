JFS Partners Provides Sell-Side Advisory Services to NetGain Information Systems in Their Acquisition by Aunalytics, Inc.

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Partners, a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, Cloud, Colocation and Communications industries, announced today the acquisition of NetGain Information Systems, a leading provider of cloud and managed IT services in Central Ohio, by Aunalytics, Inc, a leading It Services and data analytics firm with offices in Indiana and Michigan.

JFS Partners served as the exclusive advisor to NetGain Information Systems throughout the sale process. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the new management, NetGain is a fully-owned subsidiary of Aunalytics, Inc. NetGain's Michael Minnich, CEO and Kelly Jones, President and COO are Aunalytics' shareholders.

"Our team is pleased to have successfully served NetGain through the execution of their acquisition," said Jim Farrell, CEO of JFS Partners. "We are excited for the future of NetGain now that it has joined forces with Aunalytics.

"JFS Partners was a trusted partner throughout the process," said Michael Minnich, CEO of NetGain. "Selling a company during a global pandemic is extremely challenging. The ultimate success of the transaction came down to their industry experience and expertise in M&A. They understood our business, the unique value we bring, and the emphasis we place on our clients and employees. They knew we were looking for a people first culture and this match was a natural fit. We have exceptionally high standards and appreciate and value partners who understand our demand for excellence."

About NetGain Information Systems

Many SMBs aren't aware of the ways that flawed technology is already limiting their ability to meet strategic objectives. NetGain guides clients in West Central Ohio to measurable business improvement through optimized technology infrastructure. We remove bottlenecks and systemic constraints, so clients can grow without limit. Whether it's a switch to our proprietary fiber network or outsourcing their IT to NetGain, our clients are free to focus on top business priorities.

For more information, visit https://www.netgainis.com

About Aunalytics, Inc.

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies' most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its DaybreakTM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers' businesses.

To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at https://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About JFS Partners

JFS Partners delivers M&A Advisory & Consulting services for buy-side, sell-side, consulting, exit planning and capital raises for MSP, Cloud, Colocation, Communication Service Providers (CSP), Manufacturing, Professional Services, SaaS, and VARs.

As a boutique advisory resource, JFS Partners offers a focused scope of M&A services that empowers businesses to take advantage of market consolidation and geographic expansion. This focus enables us to stay grounded in our area of expertise while cultivating a broad network of industry contacts and a deep understanding of the marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.jfs-partners.com/

Follow JFS Partners: LinkedIn and Twitter

Contact:

Jim Farrell

508-330-6153

[email protected]

SOURCE JFS Partners