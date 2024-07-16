Individual RIA recognized for new Business Growth & Transitions Client Service

HERMITAGE, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is thrilled to announce that they are named amongst only seven Finalists in the Individual RIA Client Initiative category in the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Award known as the "Wealthies".

JFS Wealth Advisors Named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards

The Business Growth and Transitions team has been recognized for building a new suite of services for business owners offering business valuations, business growth strategies and implementation planning to help drive long-term success; exit planning to assist with smooth ownership transition; continued investment management and estate planning to protect assets and legacy.

"It's a huge honor for our firm to be recognized by such a prestigious industry awards program," said Louis V. Colella, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CEPA™, Managing Director of the Business Growth and Transitions Team. "And a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to build this client base and bring together a community of business owners and professionals to impact the growing economic health of the local areas."

Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of well-known names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 5th. No compensation was paid directly or indirectly to obtain or market the Finalist award.

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: https://jfswa.com/important-disclosures/

