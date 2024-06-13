JFS Wealth Advisors' Sean Gibbon named to AICPA Standing Ovation Recognition Program

Wealth Advisor recognized for his exemplary professional achievements

HERMITAGE, Pa., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors is thrilled to announce that Wealth Advisor Sean M. Gibbon, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CEPA™ has been selected to receive the AICPA Standing Ovation award in recognition of his achievements in personal financial planning and contribution to the profession.

Following a successful internship, Sean joined JFS Wealth Advisors in 2016 having graduated Westminster Summa Cum Laude. An enthusiastic learner, he quickly progressed his career with the guidance of mentor Louis V. Colella, CPA/PFS. CFP®, CEPA™, Sean completed his CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT exam followed by becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and then a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). As a Wealth Advisor and integral part of the Business Growth and Transitions team, he works with clients to provide wealth management, business value assessment as well as business growth and transition consulting.

"Sean has become a looked-to mentor and leader for our younger advisors," said Colella. "His role on our team has helped grow the business niche at our firm. It was a pleasure to be able to nominate Sean for this program."

"It's an honor to be part of the group receiving this award," said Gibbon. "To be recognized for doing a job that I love is a real bonus."

The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA) conceived the Standing Ovation Program to highlight young professional CPAs working in personal financial planning who exhibit outstanding achievements in their early careers. Since 2017, AICPA and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA) forged an alliance to promote accounting and finance across the globe. Collectively serving 597,000 members, across 188 countries and territories they provide guidance and resources for the accounting and finance profession. No compensation was paid directly or indirectly to obtain or market the award.

All honorees were named at AICPA® & CIMA® ENGAGE24 on Monday June 3 and celebrated at an Awards Luncheon and reception the following day.

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their clients' goals, challenges, and vision for the future. See important disclosures here: bit.ly/JFSFullDisclosures

