JG Wentworth hires Senior VP of Analytics and Data Science to lead their Digital Evolution

"In this new role, Gaurav will be responsible for driving and leading our data and analytics strategy across all products. He will facilitate our migration to a data and analytics focused organization, which utilizes sophisticated predictive tools and methodologies to drive growth and long-term profitability," said Randi Sellari, CEO. "We are very excited to have Gaurav's leadership and experience as our company continues to find new ways to leverage the JG Wentworth brand awareness and grow the brand to new heights while remaining focused on our pursuit to providing individuals with life-changing financial options".

"I feel privileged to join JG Wentworth on their mission to use data and analytics to accelerate their digital transformation efforts," said Gaurav. "I look forward to working with Randi and the JG Wentworth team to expand on the ability to compete in an emerging digital economy, in ways that generate significant value for customers, while also achieving timely and actionable insights."

Gaurav, a graduate of the University of Mumbai with an MBA from Harvard Business School, joins JG Wentworth from Priceline where he led the analytics team that developed transformational data-driven strategies and machine learning capabilities across key functions including sales, marketing, pricing, and competitive intelligence. Prior to Priceline, he led analytics and product teams for a wide variety of companies, including Standard and Poors, Capital IQ, McGraw-Hill, and Barnes and Noble Education. He spent his early career in telecom where he developed technology to secure customer data on mobile phones, for which he holds two US patents.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a financial services company that focuses on helping customers who are experiencing financial hardship or need to quickly access cash. Its services include debt relief, structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing. J.G. Wentworth was founded in 1991 and currently has offices in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, Radnor, Pennsylvania and Rockville, Maryland.

