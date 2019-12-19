J.G. Wentworth honored as a Premier Sales Employer in the First-Ever Premier Sales Employers Guide

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.G. Wentworth is proud to announce that it has been included in The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) IES Premier Sales Employer designation. The distinction will be bestowed quarterly to companies who are judged to offer exceptional environments to propel career growth for sales professionals.



The IES Premier Sales Employer designation recognizes companies that are excelling at acquiring, motivating, retaining and elevating top-tier sales talent. Companies with the designation are seen as exemplary sales organizations.



"The IES Premier Sales Employer designation is a great honor for J.G. Wentworth. We place a very high value on our corporate culture, which is based, in large part, on promoting from within. We have a very clear path to develop sales personnel that includes a map of their growth within the organization over a certain time period." said Chief Operating Officer, Randy Parker. "Our model for sales development is a source of pride in our organization and many senior leadership members began on the 'sales floor' and worked their way to management-level positions. That is a source of pride of J.G. Wentworth"



Premier Sales Employers were selected by an independent judging panel for their role in supporting sales professionals. Judging criteria included recognition programs, marketing activities, and culture to support the company's sales efforts. IES will distribute the guides to major career service organizations for top-tier talent to find optimal employment opportunities, as well as to universities and professional organizations serving career sales professionals. Companies are also presented with an IES Premier Sales Employer badge to highlight their designation as strong places to work for sales professionals.



About J.G. Wentworth

J.G. Wentworth is a financial services company that focuses on helping consumers who are experiencing financial hardship or need access to cash now. Offerings include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing and debt relief services. J.G Wentworth was founded in 1991 and currently has offices in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, Radnor, Pennsylvania and Rockville, Maryland. www.jgwentworth.com

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales



The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found here ( https://i4esbd.com/programs/ ).

