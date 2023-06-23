JG Wentworth Sponsored IMSA Racing Team to compete at Watkins Glen International, New York

News provided by

The JG Wentworth Company

23 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET

Racers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge to compete in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen aboard JG Wentworth-backed car

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced today that race car drivers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge, who are contesting the full WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTD (Grand Touring Daytona) class aboard the JG Wentworth-backed No. 66 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 will be competing at Watkins Glen International in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen this Sunday, June 25th in Watkins Glen, New York.

Last month in California, the team placed 13th after being hit from behind just six corners into the course, forcing it back to the pits where the technical team's impressive work allowed Monk, and her partner Legge to go back on track – picking up two positions and 20 championship points.

After nearly making the podium in their first race at Daytona, an impressive show at the second race at Sebring, with a solid recovery at Long Beach, and finally after an incredible performance from the pit crew at Laguna Seca, Monk and Legge are ready to race through the halfway point of the season in New York.

Nicknamed "The Glen" the Watkins Glen International racetrack, once home to the Formula One United States Grand Prix, is situated at the southern tip of Seneca Lake. The Six Hours of the Glen is an endurance race with 11 turns and a 3.45-mile-long track and this year more than 35,000 spectators are expected to fill the stands with many more streaming online. These fans will also be joined by JG Wentworth's own representatives who will be present at the track with various gifts and goodies.

On JG Wentworth's continued support of women in racing, the company's Chief Strategy Officer Megan MacDonald said, "Sheena and Katherine are leading by example, and we are proud to support them this week in New York and future races in the season. They are creating history with each race overcoming monumental barriers and are at the forefront of championing women in male dominated fields."

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023 JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

Follow JG Wentworth on social media to stay updated on the latest news from the company: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE The JG Wentworth Company

