JGL Files Lawsuit on behalf of Montgomery County parents & schools

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Montgomery County parents and Montgomery County religious schools filed a suit in Greenbelt Federal court this evening seeking an injunction against Montgomery County's order closing classroom instruction in religious and private schools.

The suit alleges that the County Health Officer lacked the authority to make such a sweeping order, and that County's this action interfered with the constitutional rights of religious and other private schools.

The suit references that early in the day, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan amended his emergency orders to make it clear that the County cannot rely on the governor's emergency power to close religious and other private schools. It is unclear whether the County will attempt to enforce its order relying on other legal authority.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Timothy F. Maloney of Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, P.A.

"This County's order targeting religious and private schools for closure was the only one of its kind in the entire country," said Timothy Maloney, attorney for the plaintiffs. "It was plainly unconstitutional. It disrupted the lives of thousands of Montgomery County families. Now that Governor Hogan has acted decisively, the County should immediately rescind its illegal order."

