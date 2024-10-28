JGroup Named Best Public Relations Agency at BeautyMatter 2024 NEXT Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juliette Group (JGroup) has been named as the Best Public Relations Agency in the BeautyMatter 2024 NEXT Awards. JGroup is a bicoastal, full-service creative communications agency powered by over two decades of strategic brand-building experience with a team of senior experts. JGroup connects brands, entrepreneurs, and creators to their audiences with out-of-this-world storytelling backed by ingenuity and expertise. This prestigious recognition underscores JGroup's commitment to excellence as one of the leading forces shaping the future of beauty.

BeautyMatter , one of the most trusted voices in the business of beauty, created the NEXT Awards to recognize the thinkers, makers, and doers in the beauty community whose work raises the bar and defines the future. The intention of the awards is to create a level playing field from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies, retailers, agencies, service providers, and suppliers. BeautyMatter received 400+ entries for over 50 awards across 7 categories.

JGroup was founded by Juliette Levy in 2018, a renowned beauty industry veteran with 20 years of agency, in-house and brand-building experience. She has provided strategic leadership and vision for some of the largest beauty brands in the world. In 2023, Carly Rickards, COO of JGroup, became a partner. Together, they have created a unicorn PR shop that marries the hustle and speed of an agency with the commitment and white glove service of an in-house team. JGroup has established a nimble, best-in-class agency that is small by design yet mighty in experience and results, providing an unmatched level of service and counsel.

"We provide a human touch that goes beyond business. This deep level of commitment ensures each client receives personalized, high-impact service. JGroup becomes an extension of our brands, providing strategic counsel and genuine dedication. We turn moonshot ideas into reality that take our brands to the next level." - Juliette Levy, Founder and CEO of JGroup.

JGroup does more than move heaven and earth. The firm builds and accelerates game-changers in the beauty and wellness space through skillfully crafted, of-the-moment storytelling backed by heart and expertise. They specialize in propelling brands into cosmic pacesetters, positioning them to both inform and establish the standards for what is culturally relevant in the ever-evolving universe. The team builds and evolves beauty and wellness brands by engineering a 360°, multi-medium game plan. With a sweet spot for digital-first earned media and founder-led brands, JGroup provides always-on thought leadership development and long-term strategic planning. Additionally, JGroup provides creative concepting, campaign development, and influencer strategy and relations. JGroup has a keen understanding of crafting one-of-a-kind experiential events at any scale, from larger pop-up activations to intimate gatherings with edutainment at the heart.

JGroup has deep experience architecting new brands and launching them into the stratosphere, as well as elevating legacy brands that have been around for decades. JGroup's niche is creating larger-than-life moments and bringing brands into the cultural zeitgeist. JGroup has helped launch several high-profile brands, including rhode by Hailey Bieber, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, and LoveShackFancy Beauty. The agency currently partners with brands across all beauty categories, including amika, Huda Beauty, Kayali, Olive & June, ONE/SIZE, and Pacifica.

For more information about the agency, visit https://www.jgroup.co/ or @ thejuliettegroup on Instagram. For business opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

About BeautyMatter:

The rules of engagement have changed, and success requires a lens that is cross-vertical and looks beyond the obvious confines of the industry. As a group of brand builders, operators, and investors, we don't just cover the news; we understand how to provide crucial context, making information and data actionable. BeautyMatter is recognized globally as an essential resource for beauty insiders, filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those defining the future of beauty. We believe real connection happens organically, and everything we do is aimed at creating value for our global community.

SOURCE Juliette Group