JHC partners with VMS to provide new market data source for JHC Neon (Neon) and JHC Figaro (Figaro)

VMS will provide a full range of financial information through Figaro and Neon allowing clients to fully integrate their market data needs. The partnership is a significant step for the US based market data provider which is looking to increase its European and MENA client base. In turn JHC will increase its access to the US and deliver significant advantages for clients with global interests, as well as an alternative to existing providers.

Bob Ward, Chief Revenue Officer at VMS says: "JHC's global and well-established position in the market have made them a clear partner of choice for us. We already have a strong presence in the US, particularly in the retirement (pensions) and asset management sector, and now this partnership will allow us to extend our global wealth management customer base. We believe that this new capability will offer real advantages to clients, integrating our market data through JHC's technology will help firms to streamline their operations and give a much greater level of oversight."

Ed Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer at JHC added: "As our clients become more global, we need to follow suit and ensure that we are offering as diverse a range of services as possible. Our partnership with VMS will give our customers access to comprehensive market data through our trusted platforms, eliminating the need for clients to outsource this service separately. Hot on the heels of our agreement with Thomson Reuters, this latest partnership sees JHC continue our global push and will further our reach in the American market."

About Vertical Management Systems, Inc. (VMS)

Vertical Management Systems (VMS) is one of the nation's leading providers of data, financial networking, and account aggregation technology. For 25 years, VMS has designed, developed and hosted accounting and securities process-and-control solutions as well as provided financial data for the largest financial institutions in the United States. VMS' core products include an innovative process-and-control solution, a comprehensive securities data solution, and a next-generation retirement platform. VMS is a NewSpring Holdings portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.vmsholdings.com.

About JHC Systems

JHC's technologies equip investment managers to meet the challenges of the future. Operational frameworks and processes that were limiting, fragile and inconsistent become scalable, robust and sustainable. Free of the confines imposed by legacy IT, managers are able to make rational and compliant decisions, confident of their facts. Using JHC's platforms and tools, financial institutions can take change in their stride, see beyond the boundaries of the past and increase assets under management—without constraint.

