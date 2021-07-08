JHLT Strengthens Impact Factor, Maintains Status as Top Journal in Transplantation for a Seventh Year

For the seventh year in a row, JHLT's Impact Factor earned the publication number one in the transplantation category. Tweet this

"I am thrilled that the JHLT has received its highest impact factor score ever of 10.247 for the 2020 annual cycle and continues to rank 1st among many equals in the Transplantation category," said Mandeep R. Mehra, MD, former Editor in Chief of JHLT and the William Harvey Distinguished Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA USA. "I am equally delighted that the Journal is now in the secure and steady hands of the new editorial team led by Daniel R. Goldstein, and will watch with pride as the JHLT continues its ascent as the premier scientific voice of our collective field of advanced heart and lung disease."

In addition to its rising Impact Factor and Immediacy Index, in 2020 the JHLT had 15,107 citations, a 21 percent increase from 2019's citation total of 12,465. The article Influence Score, a measure of how much attention a JHLT paper would acquire when normalized for various categories, has maintained at 2.858. Any score over 1.00 indicates each article has above-average influence.

"I'm truly honored to take over JHLT from Dr. Mehra, who guided the Journal to new heights including achieving its highest impact factor of 10.247," said Daniel R. Goldstein, MD, Editor in Chief and Eliza Maria Mosher Collegiate Professor in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI USA. "With our new editorial team and structure, our goal is to continue JHLT's ascendency and be the leading journal in the fields of organ transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, and pulmonary hypertension. JHLT is a centerpiece of ISHLT and we are fortunate to enjoy the full support of the Society."

JHLT is the official publication of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT). ISHLT is the only international interdisciplinary organization focused on interventions for advanced heart and lung disease, including transplantation.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

About JHLT

The official publication of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation brings readers essential scholarly and timely information in the field of cardiopulmonary transplantation, mechanical and biological support of the failing heart, advanced lung disease (including pulmonary vascular disease) and cell replacement therapy. Importantly, the Journal also serves as a medium of communication of pre-clinical sciences in all these rapidly expanding areas. For more information, visit www.jhltonline.org.

