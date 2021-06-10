JHNA Acquires Pax River-Based Technology Security Associates (TSA)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JHNA, a leader in digital engineering solutions specializing in serving the nation's defense and federal communities, announced today it has acquired Pax River-based systems security engineering services firm Technology Security Associates (TSA). TSA is a provider of cybersecurity, anti-tamper, and platform security services protecting DoD systems and information. The addition of TSA will nearly double the size of JHNA, strategically expand its capabilities, and allow it to bring a greater range of services and mission support to more customers across the DoD, federal, and commercial markets.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Technology Security Associates to the team," said Ian Northrop, CEO of JHNA. "Through the combination of JHNA and TSA, we will provide our customers with robust end-to-end digital engineering solutions by ensuring that that our customers' engineering efforts and most critical platforms are secure. Not only does this acquisition add tremendous capabilities to our business, but it also helps us expand rapidly in the Navy and gives us a strong presence at Pax River to support NAVAIR. TSA and JHNA share common values and a dedication to serving the nation. Like us, many are former members of the defense communities that we support."

Founded in 2003, TSA offers a portfolio of services that solve the most daunting and challenging technology security obstacles facing the Naval Air Systems Command. The company's engineers, security specialists, and analysts deliver innovative solutions within classified environments that include cybersecurity, security systems engineering, anti-tamper, Supply Chain Risk Management, and Research and Technology Protection, as well as other platform security-related specialties.

This is JHNA's first acquisition, and its leadership team is actively pursuing additional M&A opportunities as part of a strategic growth plan. "We believe our digital engineering expertise is needed now more than ever, and we want to offer our customers the best possible solution."

Originally founded by John Northrop in 2001, JHNA has been on a path of rapid organic growth over the last decade. The company is a recipient of numerous awards such as being continuously named a Best Places to Work and being named one of Washington Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies within the Greater Washington region. Despite the awards, Ian Northrop is most proud of the great leadership team he has put in place, and he is excited to see what TSA and JHNA will accomplish together.

JHNA was supported in the transaction by Old Dominion National Bank and Bradley.

JHNA provides strategically focused systems engineering and digital engineering solutions with deep expertise in Model Based Systems Engineering, Modular Open Systems, Open Architecture, and Modeling and Simulation.

