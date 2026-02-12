Jhpiego Announces 2026 "Laughter is the Best Medicine" Gala Honorees Soledad O'Brien & Brad Raymond, Monique & Melvin Rodriguez, and Caroline Roan

Featuring Global Ambassador Gabrielle Union and a Special Appearance by Michelle Buteau for a Star-Studded Night Supporting Global Maternal Health

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jhpiego, the renowned global health nonprofit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate, today announced its highly anticipated 2026 "Laughter is the Best Medicine" Gala, taking place March 18th at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will bring together Hollywood's elite, business titans, and global health advocates for a night of world-class comedy and purpose-driven celebration. The gala serves as a premier showcase for Jhpiego's mission to provide lifesaving maternal and newborn health care to the world's most vulnerable families, specifically highlighting the strength and resilience of women globally.

This year's honorees include award-winning journalist and philanthropist Soledad O'Brien and Brad Raymond, who are being recognized for their tireless commitment to expanding educational and health opportunities for marginalized youth. The gala will also celebrate the visionary founders of Mielle Organics, Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, for their dedication to community wellness and their transformative impact on economic empowerment. Additionally, Caroline Roan, former President of the Pfizer Foundation, will be honored for her strategic leadership in expanding global health access and her career-long dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Joining the evening as Jhpiego's newest Global Ambassador, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union brings a long-standing commitment to dignity and equity in health care, championing maternal health and the empowerment of young women and girls in underserved communities.

"Maternal health is a matter of dignity and equity," said Union. "Every mother and every child deserves access to safe care and the opportunity to thrive. I'm honored to work alongside Jhpiego to help amplify this mission and support communities around the world."

The program, hosted by celebrated comedian and author Tom Papa, will feature a special appearance by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, leading a night that blends high-impact philanthropy with the power of laughter.

Jhpiego will also honor the legacy of Dr. Leslie Mancuso, Jhpiego's President and CEO, who is retiring after 25 years of visionary leadership and transformative impact on global health.

"We are excited to bring together our community for a night of inspiration and purpose," said Howie Mandel, Chair of Jhpiego's International Advisory Board. "This gala not only celebrates individuals who are doing remarkable work in health and advocacy but also raises vital unrestricted funds to support Jhpiego's mission to improve global health outcomes."

The gala has a long history of recognizing influential figures, including previous honorees such as Ciara, Serena and Shawn Levy, Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Zoe Saldana-Perego and Marco Perego Saldana, Ann and Jim Gianopulos, and Kristen Bell, all of whom have made significant contributions toward health and wellness around the world.

Through a blend of world-class entertainment and poignant storytelling, the night will showcase Jhpiego's five-decade legacy of impact across more than 40 countries, proving that the collective power of advocacy can change the trajectory of women's health. Join us for a night filled with joy, laughter, and storytelling as we come together to support maternal health. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available at https://jhpiego.org/events/jhpiego-gala-2026/.

About Jhpiego

Jhpiego is a nonprofit global health leader and Johns Hopkins University affiliate that saves lives, improves health, and transforms futures. For over 50 years, Jhpiego has partnered with frontline health workers to design and deliver smart, scalable health solutions for the world's most vulnerable women and families.

