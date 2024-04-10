Jhpiego Announces Esteemed Honorees Jennifer & Bert Salke and Grammy Award Winning Artist Ciara for "Laughter is the Best Medicine" Gala Featuring Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jhpiego, a global health organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of women and their families worldwide, is thrilled to announce the honorees and special guests for its highly anticipated "Laughter is the Best Medicine" Gala. This prestigious event, scheduled for May 2nd at the renowned Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA, promises to be an evening of celebration, inspiration, and laughter as Jhpiego recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to humanitarian causes and women's empowerment. Among the esteemed honorees are Jennifer and Bert Salke, who will be presented with the Elyse Bila Ouedraogo Award in recognition of their remarkable humanitarian efforts. Additionally, multi-platinum global superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ciara, will be honored with the Visionary Award for her unwavering commitment to promoting women's empowerment and equitable access to healthcare.

"As we celebrate the universal bond of motherhood, Jhpiego is proud to announce its upcoming charity gala dedicated to advancing maternal healthcare and equality for mothers globally," said Jennifer and Bert Salke. "In every corner of the world, motherhood is a journey marked by love, sacrifice, and resilience. Through this gala, we aim to shine a spotlight on the critical need for equitable healthcare solutions that prioritize the well-being of mothers and their families."

"When we prioritize equitable access to healthcare for all women, we not only transform lives but also build a foundation for a more prosperous society," said Ciara. I am honored to receive the Visionary Award for my commitment to promoting women's empowerment."

The gala will be supported by a host of influential figures and celebrities, including event chairs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck, Drs. Howie & Susan Mandel, Dana & Matt Walden, and many more.

"We are grateful for our presenting sponsors, Amazon MGM Studios, Drs. Howie and Susan Mandel, and Drs. Hadar and Cory Waldman, as well as our esteemed event chairs, host committee members and past honorees," added Dr. Leslie Mancuso, Jhpiego's President and CEO. "Their generosity and commitment to our cause are invaluable as we continue our transformative work to save the lives of women and families and improve health outcomes worldwide."

The "Laughter is the Best Medicine" Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating Jhpiego's women-centered programming in more than 40 countries. Since its inception 50 years ago, Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins University affiliate, has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering solutions to some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

For more information about the gala and to purchase tickets, please visit laughter.jhpiego.org.

About Jhpiego

Since its founding in 1973, Jhpiego has been innovating to save the lives of women, men and families worldwide. From our first day, we have been asking the question: How can we make lifesaving services available and accessible to the people who need them—all over the world? Originally known as the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics, the organization was funded through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Today, Jhpiego is a multidimensional organization, with active programming in more than 40 countries and a historical footprint in 155 countries. We have evolved to put local institutions at the forefront of their own development, tapping global lessons and cutting-edge solutions. We've been ahead of the curve on issues of global health and gender equity for over 50 years, and with our long-term, science-based and data driven approach, we're considered the "gold standard of care" in the communities served.

