JHS Svendgaard to unveil Next-Gen Oral Care Products at PLMA Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JHS Svendgaard , a leading Indian manufacturer of oral care products, is set to unveil its latest U.S.-compliant manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge product technology at the PLMA's Annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago, scheduled for November 16–18, 2025. The focus will be on next-generation toothbrush innovation and streamlining the supply chain for American private label and Direct-to-Consumer brands.

Founded in 1997, JHS Svendgaard is a one-stop solution for the entire spectrum of oral care products. Brands looking for streamlined supply chains can partner with JHS for the complete portfolio, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, tongue scrapers, and new dental floss sets scheduled for production starting in January 2026, and other oral care products. This comprehensive approach significantly reduces vendor complexity, rapidly accelerates go-to-market timelines, and allows brands to focus exclusively on building their market presence.

At the event, JHS will showcase its latest advanced toothbrushes, focusing heavily on technology and consumer comfort. This includes anchor-free technology toothbrushes and premium lines featuring the Extra Soft variant, which boasts over 8,000+ ultra-soft bristles. These designs incorporate an ergonomic, rubberized handle for a comfortable grip, alongside multi-directional bristles and an angled neck engineered to effectively reach hard-to-clean posterior areas and the gum line. Furthermore, they will showcase innovative new toothbrush lines such as Butter on Gums, a manual toothbrush marketed for ultra-sensitivity and gum health, as well as Gentle Giant and Dynamic Luminance, amongst others.

"Our attendance at PLMA reflects our strategic focus on serving the demanding U.S. market with world-class compliance and proven expertise. We are inviting private label retailers and D2C brands to discover how our comprehensive, one-stop solution can be leveraged to quickly launch compliant, high-quality oral care products," said Nikhil Nanda, Founder and Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard.

JHS has solidified its position as a trusted global manufacturing partner by securing the U.S. Medical Device Certification, an accolade achieved by only a few Indian companies. This affirmation of compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory excellence has already been validated through a recent partnership with GuruNanda, a widely trusted oral care brand in the United States. JHS has also been the manufacturing partner for renowned brands like Walmart and Amway.

Website: https://www.svendgaard.com/

SOURCE JHS Svendgaard