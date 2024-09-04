JHUAN Awards $102,000 in Scholarships to Jamaican Students at Howard University

The organization will honor recipients and IMPACT Award winners at annual fundraising event on September 21st

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) announced the distribution of $102,000 in needs-based scholarships to twenty-five students of Jamaican heritage attending Howard University. Selected from a competitive pool of over 124 applicants, scholarship recipients will be recognized at the organization's annual fundraising event, HUes of Blue, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The event will be hosted by The Honorable Audrey E. Marks, the Jamaican Ambassador to the United States, and a co-founder and leading advocate of the organization.

The HUes of Blue event will also recognize exemplary Jamaicans with JHUAN's IMPACT AWARDS for distinction in professional achievements, leadership qualities, and service to their communities. Entrepreneurs and philanthropists Heather and Kevin Reid will receive the IMPACT AWARD – US for their work with the Blue Lagoon Foundation, an organization they co-founded to fund philanthropic programs, including initiatives that help children in Jamaica further their education. The IMPACT Award – Jamaica will be presented to Isiaa Madden, a Jamaican architect in the luxury and hospitality industry and CEO of Design HQ. Madden is a graduate of Howard University's School of Architecture with a storied career in launching innovative designs.

Established in 2018, JHUAN's mission is to identify and provide access to high-potential Jamaican students who are facing critical financial needs. Now in its sixth year, JHUAN has awarded 89 scholarships totaling $356,000. Each awardee receives $4,000 in scholarships to help offset their tuition. This year, two students will be recognized with the inaugural Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Award which celebrates excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and community engagement. The award honors the late Bancroft Gordon, a Howard Alumni and football player.

JHUAN's Chairman and Howard University Board Member, Donald Christian, said, "I am honored to be a part of a community that supports Jamaican students who have navigated challenges to pursue their studies. As an alumnus, it is critical that we identify ways by which we can bolster our academic institutions while supporting our students."

Fundraising efforts continue through the end of the year and donations are still being accepted for the scholarship fund at https://www.jhuan.org/become-a-donor/ .

About JHUAN

JHUAN was established in 2018 with the mission of serving the Jamaican student community at Howard University through scholarships, mentorships and career development. The organization is led by a 17-member Board that provides strategic leadership and oversight.

For more information on JHUAN, visit www.jhuan.org .

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, two Marshall Scholars, one Schwarzman Scholar, over 70 Fulbright Scholars and 22 Pickering Fellows.

For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu .

